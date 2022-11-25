ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — It’s a holiday tradition.
Ashtabula County Lights on the Lake returns for its 17th season, starting at 6 p.m. today, and continuing from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 31 at Lake Shore Park.
The annual drive-through show features thousands of Christmas lights on display with holiday music, including a covered bridge, a sailboat, characters from the Wizard of Oz, a Nativity scene, elves, penguins, toy soldiers, lots of animated scenes and an even bigger synchronized music display.
Drive-through admission is $5 per car or van; $1 per person for buses and $20 for mini-buses. Buy tickets in advance and to be entered into a drawing for $500.
On Sunday, the first 90 cars will get in free, thanks to a donation from the Ashtabula Foundation in celebration of their 100th anniversary.
For folks planning to visit the show Dec. 24, 25 or 31, the hours will be a bit shorter — 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
Santa Claus will take gift requests on Friday Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.
A walk-through event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1 for $1 admission. Nora the Reindeer will be available for photos for an additional $6 per photo. Walkers should use the Minnesota entrance and park their vehicles in the boat ramp parking lot. There will be food trucks and bathrooms available.
For more information, call 440-993-1051.
