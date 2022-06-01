By SHELLEY TERRY
ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A holiday tradition will return for its 17th season, come Nov. 25.
This year’s Ashtabula County Lights on the Lake will run from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting Nov. 25, and running through Dec. 31 at Lake Shore Park.
The drive-through show features thousands of Christmas lights on display, including a larger-than-life Christmas tree, a twinkling Land of Oz, a Nativity scene, elves, penguins, a covered bridge, colorful toy soldiers and lots of animated scenes.
For visitors who prefer to walk, a walk-through event takes place for $1 admission one weekday night during the holiday season. Nora the Reindeer will be available for photos for an additional $5 per photo.
Drive-through admission is $5 per car or van; $1 per person for buses and $20 for mini-buses. Buy tickets in advance and also to be entered into a drawing for $500.
Rick Coblitz, longtime president of the Lights on the Lake Committee, said he’s excited to continue to offer Lights on the Lake year after year.
“There are more than 70 lighted displays on Lake Shore Park’s 54 acres of rolling hills,” he said.
Annual visitors will see the ticket booth boasts a candy land makeover.
For folks planning to visit the show Dec. 24, 25 and 31, the hours will be a bit shorter — 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
For more information about Lights on the Lake, go to aclotl.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.