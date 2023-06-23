• Go America LLC to Craig B. Miller, 4515 North Ridge, Ashtabula Township, 2.5 acres, $24,900
• Frederick E. Randolph and Laura M. Randolph to Martha L. Lytle and Debra Messenger, 522 Crestview, Ashtabula Township, .38 acre, $240,100
• WSW Properties LLC to DL Property Enterprises LLC, 7613 Jefferson, Ashtabula Township, .55 acre, $58,500
• Christopher Bartel and Sara Bartel to Cali L. Orlando, 6427 Hiram, Ashtabula, .33 acre, $249,000
• Dawn M. Benson to Multi Family Purchases LLC, 5314 Adams (.24 acre) and 54th (.06 acre), $65,000
• Jane Cinciarelli and Kasey Cinciarelli et al, to Ritam Properties LLC and Kasey Cinciarelli et al, 809 6th, Ashtabula, .11 acre, $750
• Lonnie Riffle to Andy L. Byler and Susan D. Byler, 3026 Mill, Cherry Valley Township, 3 acres, $25,500
• Gerri Lynn Bates and Diedre Fleming to Danielle Elizabeth Lanning, 1425 Harpersfield, Harpersfield Township, .88 acre, $250,000
• REO 2021 NR4 LLC to Suncara Housing LLC, 4042 North Bend, Saybrook Township, .45 acre, $20,000
• Cynthia Lemke to Charles Stillman, 2820 Austinburg, Saybrook Township, 1.2 acres, $120,000
• Diedre R. Fleming to Toni Battista, 1343 Ohio, Saybrook Township, .23 acre, $126,100
• Darius Williams to Bert Charles Harsch, 2542 13th, Saybrook Township, .2 acre, $5,000
• William M. Gubanyar to Richard Scott Turner and Susan Turner, 5152 Route 534 (.25 acre) and 7824 Route 534 (.35 acre), Windsor Township, $100,000
• Gwendolyn Farmer to Matthew Toth, 3414 Schenley, Ashtabula Township, .16 acre, $144,000
• Anthony Platano and Mariella Platano to Nathaniel Hamalainen and Shannon Hamalainen, 4013 Fargo, Ashtabula Township, .33 acre, $155,000
• Michael E. Waring to Rebecca Pontoni and Logan Derbin, 6311 Edward, Ashtabula, .16 acre, $162,000
• Norma J. Mulanax to Sharon M. Seegert and Bruce E. Seegert, 2033 42nd, Ashtabula, .24 acre, $108,000
• Ruth Larue Debow to Douglas Robert Bennett, 803 Layman, Ashtabula, .11 acre, $102,500
• Henry C. Stine to Erwinator LLC, 412 48th, Ashtabula, .13 acre, $3,500
• Morza Properties LLC to Xiao Fang Lin, 4026 Station, Ashtabula, .11 acre, $78,000
• Richard Kurzawa to Delgrosso Holdings LLC, 1001 Seymour, Ashtabula, .05 acre, $16,500
• Jeffrey Piatek and Darcie Piatek to Lisa Rohrbough, 1457 Oak Hollow, Austinburg Township, 1.4 acres, $330,000
• Edward P. Mullaly and Bridget M. Mullaly to Carolyn Klar and Terry Zamana, 281 Center, Conneaut, .09 acre, $49,500
• Hemajay LLC to Nicole Victoria Demas, 144 Poplar, Conneaut, .12 acre, $74,500
• Mark E. Owens and Tammy A. Owens to Mark Szekely, 312 Main, Conneaut, .19 acre, $94,000
• Roberto Montes Vargas to La Sabinilla LLC, 257 Main, Conneaut, .35 acre, $117,000
• Wallace Heinonen Jr. and Mark Heinonen et al to Harvest Workers LLC, 211 Woodland, Conneaut, .16 acre, $29,250
• Ronald G. Slocum to Steven L. Feher, 4391 North Ridge, Geneva Township, 5 acres, $170,000
