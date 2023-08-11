• David L. Eberhard (trustee) and David L. Eberhard Trust to Stuart Patrick Anglum and Kayleigh Jo Anglum, 4699 Lake, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $500,000
• Julie M. Beach and Jonathon D. Beach to Babins Group LLC, 6544 North River, Harpersfield Township, 16.6 acres, $389,900
• Tammie L. Foltz to Jesse A. Harper, 255 Westview, Jefferson, .32 acre, $167,000
• Estate of Wilbert G. Jordan to William A. Mehalof Jr. and Angel Marie Mehalof, 7013 Main, North Kingsville, 5.4 acres, $154,500
• Timothy Green and Antoinette Green to Timothy P. Richards and Marcia D. Richards, Red Oak, North Kingsville, 1.3 acres, $40,000
• Timothy Zee and Natalie Zee to Debra A. Friend and Scott M. Painter, 2925 Amity, North Kingsville, 1.1 acres, $600,000
• Joseph D. Specht to John Frey, 5051 Center, Monroe Township, 1.3 acres, $55,000
• Richard E. Elliott Jr. and Anne Kelly to Steven R. Arnold and Felicia M. Biddle, 4210 State, 2.2 acres, $130,000
• Sharon A. Mullen to Jacqueline Michelle Ludwick and Jesse James Ludwick et al, 3470 Austinburg, Plymouth Township, 16 acres, $200,000
• Donald E. Andrus to Mark W. Boomhower and Megan A. Boomhower, 6142 North Bend, Saybrook Township, .94 acre, $185,500
• Craig W. Smith (trustee) and Smith Family Trust to Plan B Enterprises LLC, 3209 Rudd, Saybrook Township, .14 acre, $110,000
• Randy Anslow and Rona Anslow to David C. Runta and Ann M. Runta, 5019 Boughner, Trumbull Township, 5.2 acres, $75,000
• Alfred J. Owens and Patricia R. Owens to Tracy A. Ferrie and Marybeth Ferrie, 6791 Pymatuning Lake, Williamsfield Township, 18.5 acres, $450,000
• Eric P. Dell’Arco to Johnny F. Miller and Marvin A. Miller et al, 6940 Morningview, Williamsfield Township, .57 acre, $78,900
• Mark Allen Reighard and Billie Jean Reighard to Steven J. Vernell and Linda D. Vernell, 2225 Fox Run, Morgan Township, 1 acre, $219,900
• Kirk P. Adams to Justin Michael Pasek and Nicole Pasek, 157 Rome Rock Creek and 158 Rome Rock Creek, Rome Township, .26 acre, $13,000
• Richard Shelley and Charlene Shelley to Ronald S. Varkonda and Lorie D. Varkonda, 421 Camplands, Andover Township, $40,310
• Frank L. Heim and Mary L. Heim to Joseph A. Adams and Teresa R. Stanley, 1233 Beechwood, Andover Township, $34,950
• William Brown to Dan Patrick Ball, 30th, Ashtabula, .11 acre, $7,500
• Caroline Sue Tupper to Perry Millard and Mayme Millard, Route 193, Dorset Township, .74 acre, $110,000
• Caroline S. Fink to Perry Millard and Mayme Millard, 2561 Route 193, Dorset Township, .38 acre, $110,000
• Beall Properties LLC to Home Haven Ventures LP, 451 Eagle (.13 acre)/Sherman (.41 acre)/ 188 Eastwood (.18 acre)/193 Grant (.22 acre)/206 Grant (.31 acre)/156 Orchard (.24 acre)/ 645 Centennial (.45 acre)/890 Millwood (.27 acre), Geneva, $735,000
• Stephen M. Daymut to Seth Daniel Millam, 3145 Latimer, Morgan Township, 3.8 acres, $35,000
