• Amanda Schumann to Austin K. Vance, 3508 South Ridge, Ashtabula Township, 5.6 acres, $140,000
• Robin Weir and John Douglas et al to Amber Mountjoy, 5411 Jefferson (.24 acre) and 5403 Jefferson (.17 acre), Ashtabula, $45,000
• Olga P. Heikkinen to Lindsay Pattison, 284 Bloor, Conneaut, .18 acre, $135,000
• Briana C. Quinn to Hayley Elizabeth Acker, 1957 Stanhope Kelloggsville, Denmark Township, 23.1 acres, $235,500
• Sarah Ann Frain to Timothy Varner, 4616 North Ridge, Geneva Township, 1.3 acres, $195,000
• Harris Woods Development LLC to Richard K. Joiner and Warren R. Neal, 902 Alexander, $189,900
• Loretta Balser to Mary Christine Casas, 8146 Parker, Orwell Township, 5 acres, $375,000
• Donald E. Andrus to A Team Empire LLC, 6037 Lake, Saybrook Township, $170,000
• Lance Gims and Sherry Gims to John Crystaloski, 6437 Crab Apple, Andover Township, .45 acre, $95,267
• Joanne Bardonaro, to Susan Ashley, 621 Jayco, Andover Township, $20,500
• Kenneth Osten (trustee) to Matthew Baird and Sara Baird, Lake, Ashtabula Township, .65 acre, $12,000
• John D. Hillyer to James J. Callaway and Jennie Callaway, 4215 Caylor, Ashtabula Township, $235,000
• James J. Callaway to Rick Debarr and Connie Debarr, 6316 Amelia, Ashtabula, .45 acre, $284,000
• Ashtabula Homes II LLC to Patricia J. Marshman, 1223 58th, Ashtabula, $104,000
• Jeffery S. Kennedy to Iris Maria Alameda Rivera, 509 Broad, Conneaut, .13 acre, $67,000
• Matthias E. Zolnay to John Zolnay, Peterson, Denmark Township, 5.3 acres, $15,000
• Top Notch Redevelopment LLC to Andrea E. Hatch and Paxman R. Hatch, 6805 North Ridge, Geneva Township, 2.8 acres, $170,000
• Estate of Henry K. Coy to Javier Lopez, 367 Garfield, Geneva, .19 acre, $65,000
• Matthew S. Motil and Deborah A. Motil to Johna S. Scherzer and Kyle A. Scherzer, 5929 Route 6, Hartsgrove Township, 81.6 acres, $450,000
• Rhonda S. Petruziello to Bradley F. Fryauff and Ellen M. Darby, 1599 Griggs, Jefferson Township, 13.1 acres, $257,750
• Sophie Fordyce and Ryan Fordyce to Nicole R. Fusco, 227 Chestnut, Jefferson, .25 acre, $184,900
• Danielle Ely and Samantha Baker et al to Brittany Chapman, 4300 Creek, Kingsville Township, $40,000
• Stuart Gregory and Patricia Gregory to Southwind Property Solutions LLC, 7249 Regal, North Kingsville, .91 acre, $146,000
• Katherine I. Organiscak to Gregory M. Gaul, 3191 Black Sea, Lenox Township, 5 acres, $346,000
• Samuel Neal Truesdell to Catherine A. Jensen and Eric A. Satler, 8441 Center, Saybrook Township, 1 acre, $89,000
• Sunny Shores LLC to 1331 W. 8th Street LLC, 1331 8th, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $49,000
