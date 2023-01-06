• Jeff A. Hayes and Christie L. Hayes to Paul Bissonnette and Lorrie Bissonnette, 143 Blazon and 142 Blazon, Andover Township, $33,850
• David J. Westover to Feras Hamdan, 619 57th, Ashtabula, .09 acre, $70,000
• Douglas P. Marvin to Kindness Always LLC, 4809 Dunsmore, Ashtabula, .09 acre, $42,477
• Paul B. Dombrowski to Philip Comfort, 616 27th, Ashtabula, .12 acre, $58,000
• Walter J. Pace Jr. and Cynthia L. Pace to Triple D Lumber, Mains (30 acres) and 406 Storey (19.9 acres), Colebrook Township, $435,000
• Sell Ohio House LLC to David P. Greenslade and Allura Greenslade, 232 Whitney, Conneaut, .18 acre, $96,000
• Nicholas Ezzo to Nancy J. Dornstetter and John M. Dornstetter, 36 Fairview, Conneaut, .06 acre, $125,000
• Eshaan Properties LLC to Jonathon D. West and Jordan D. Jarvi, 504 Parker, Conneaut, .14 acre, $125,000
• James H. Smith and Maria B. Storm to Taylor K. Kortyka and Zachary E. Kortyka, 550 Creek, Conneaut, .75 acre, $209,977
• Eloise K. Fleming to Karen Lambert and Marvin D. Lambert Sr., 441 Main, Geneva, .49 acre, $100,000
• David D. Herman and Tamara J. Herman to Stanley E. Cosper and Randi L. Andrego-Cosper (trustees) et al, 1318 Mill Creek, Jefferson Township, 4.3 acres, $315,000
• Lois M. Blank to William Callahan and Patricia L. Callahan, 3471 Lake, North Kingsville, 5.4 acres, $750,000
• Richard J. Frecka and Barbara A. Frecka to Marty R. Detweiler, 3238 Route 46 (26.2 acres)/ 3333 Route 46 (31 acres)/Chappell (50 acres), Lenox Township, $825,000
• Kimberly A. Gregory to Gary Fuller, 2942 Water, Morgan Township, .63 acre, $140,000
• William J. Miller and Barbara M. Miller to Mark Alan Stevens and Tammy Lynn Stoer-Stevens, 3509 Route 322, 2.9 acres, $255,000
• George V. Voytek and Michael C. Voytek et al to Brenda J. Norman, 3626 Silvieus, Ashtabula Township, .25 acre, $180,000
• Anthony J. Klokoc to Richard A. Saxon, 5134 Summer, Ashtabula, .15 acre, $68,500
• Matthew P. Hapach to Joseph A. Hanna, 302 23rd, Ashtabula, .09 acre, $119,997
• JDJ Enterprises LLC to Jade Reed, 1136 16th, Ashtabula, .55 acre, $164,000
• Susan E. Fritz and Regina A. Ingle to Joshua N. Daniels, 878 Mechanicsville, Austinburg Township, 1 acre, $145,000
• Kimmerly M. Sorboro to Allyson Bussey and Jason Bussey, 8 Youngstown, Conneaut, .05 acre, $209,000
• Thomas L. Young to Christopher Williams, 376 Old Main, Conneaut, .16 acre, $150,000
• Tyler Shatto and Juliana Shatto to Tyler Messenger, 540 Eastlawn, Geneva, .19 acre, $134,900
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.