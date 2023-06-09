• Micheal H. Carkhuff to James S. Mannier and Cynthia Gale Mannier, 4509 South Ridge, Ashtabula Township, 6.8 acres, $40,000
• Heidi Ann Gray to Allison Baltes, 613 Bunker Hill, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $105,000
• Christopher M. Lucas to Aaron Christopher Faidley and Helen Melissa Arcos Rivera, 4826 Cornell, .24 acre, $76,000
• Bekbeato Inc. to Jacob A. Miller, 524 52nd, Ashtabula, $24,000
• 7428 South Chestnut Commons LLC to Gregory F. Bzorek, Kyle, Dorset Township, 131.9 acres, $455,000
• Vickie Adams to Valerie A. Labriola-Caruso, 597 Main, Geneva, .21 acre, $147,000
• Carol A. Delucia to Linda M. Laird and David M. Laird, 320 Nantucket, Geneva, $150,000
• Secure Path Properties LLC to Steven Wales and Cassandra Wales, Lake/Drummond, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .11 acre, $125,000
• Bonnie Lee Myers and Xavier Jimenez to Thomas E. Larkins and Rebecca L. Larkins, 4923 Austin, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .45 acre, $63,000
• Southwind Property Solutions LLC to Zephyr T. Osborne, 7249 Regal North Kingsville, .91 acre, $280,000
• Phillip Balli and Patricia Ann Balli to Neal A. Croston and Danielle M. Croston, 5830 Lenox New Lyme, New Lyme Township, 5 acres, $280,000
• Johnny R. Phillips and Sandra G. Phillips to Natural Areas Land Conservancy, Moore, Orwell Township (10 acres/7.7 acres/2.3 acres), $70,000
• Samuel E. Hamilton and Christina Hamilton to Angela M. Smith and Raymond Smith Jr., 695 Breezewood, Orwell, .46 acre, $240,000
• Highland Eagle Properties Co LLC to John Michael Beischlag Jr., 4931 South Ridge, Saybrook Township, 2.6 acres, $178,000
• Jack J. Lemmon to Calvert Williams, 930 Westshore, Saybrook Township, .24 acre, $135,000
• Robert G. Brown and Kathleen M. Brown to Kyle A. Kerstetter, 2268 Griggs, Sheffield Township, 5 acres, $186,500
• Conor Griffin to Jim Laughlin and Mary Laughlin, 8580 Cox, Windsor Township, $150,000
• Domenic Niro and Lena Niro to Jeffrey W. Gase and Lorraine Gase et al, 5905 Beech, Andover Township, .18 acre, $185,000
• H&C Homes LLC to Peter J. Scardino and Timothy M. Lord, 4319 Birchwood, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $97,500
• Northeast Real Estate, to Tomi Lynn Cangelo and Jessica Gangelo, 4211 Birchwood, Ashtabula, .10 acre, $146,000
• Amico Fasano to Stacy Cutshaw, 6453 Hiram, Ashtabula, .34 acre, $275,000
• Donald Eyring to Olympia Loftus and Robert Loftus, Woodside, Austinburg Township, 1.8 acres, $30,000
• Carol Anne Diemer to Rachel Manning and Morgan Manning, 7133 Route 46, Colebrook Township, 5 acres, $290,000
• Daniel M. Milia to Christopher D. Bush, 875 Main, Conneaut, .17 acre, $95,100
• Aric Anderson to Matt F. Sironen II, 312 Fifield, Conneaut, .15 acre, $124,500
• Deborah Lee Hoprich to Michael J. Kehoe, 876 Sandusky, Conneaut, .12 acre, $139,900
• Steven I. Trent and Carla F. Trent to David Borowske, 3943 Austin, Geneva Township, 50.6 acres, $210,000
• Gibson L. Shanley to Austen Dwayne Thornhill, 266 Walnut, Geneva, .26 acre, $135,000
• Bray Management LLC to Emma Fowler and Matthew David Fowler, 568 Ruth, Geneva, .50 acre, $274,999
• Danielle Anne Emerick and Michael Todd Emerick to Christopher Paul Higgins and Molly Ann Legg, 4280 Route 534, Hartsgrove Township, 48.8 acres, $366,100
• Bradley O. Parker to Shane Artman and Tiffany Artman, 216 Linden, Jefferson, .22 acre, $8,000
• Elena C. Caplea to Jeffrey Gatlin and Elizabeth Hannon, 1038 Holcomb, Lenox Township, 5 acres, $320,000
• Nevel Greenlee to David Hall and Colleen Hucko, Middle, Monroe Township, 9.3 acres, $39,000
• Laura L. Johnson to Leah R. Shea, 2981 Water, Morgan Township, .32 acre, $104,900
• J.J. Detweiler Enterprises Inc., to Jason A. Greenaway, 265 Route 6, New Lyme Township, 5 acres, $28,500
• Robin Venturella to Melvin Hosteler, 6753 Dodge, Orwell Township, 3 acres, $45,000
• Grandwell LLC to Sidney Simunich, 206 Main, Orwell, 2.4 acres, $105,000
• Barry C. Eichenauer and Marcy L. Eichenauer to David L. Jordan and Rhonda A. Jordan, 5678 Anderson, Pierpont Township, 4.6 acres, $46,991
• Bekbeato Inc. to Kaitlyn N. Grafton, 1128 Myrtle, Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $134,000
