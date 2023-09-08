• All Star Recycling Inc. to East Ohio Gas Company (doing business as Dominion Energy) Ohio, Ashtabula Township, $7,000
• Glenn D. Noe and Denise L. Noe to Aaron Estock and Amber Estock, 4812 Route 45, Rome Township, 5 acres, $24,500
• Katherine A. Bousteadt, Kelly Beeman and Rebekah Beeman, 899 Day St., Conneaut, .11 acre, $3,100
• G, Joseph Colucci to David McGrath, 1700 Norman Ave., Saybrook Township, .18 acre, $80,000
• Tracey Cochenour to Nicholas Such, 6573 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Andover Township, 2 acres, $27,000
• Richard E. Ross to Jeffrey T. Merlene and Cynthia A. Merlene, Lake Road, Conneaut, .11 acre, $27,500
• Kimberly Wood to Derrick Ott and Laura L. Ott, 1920 Penguin Ave., Andover Township, $16,300
• Adam Ray Bish to Lawrence Claude Mills and Jodi Anne Mills, 1115 Morton Drive, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $120,000
• James H. Detweiler and Lavina Detweiler to Jacob J. Kauffman Jr., Ireland Road, Hartsgrove Township, 9.7 acres, $37,000
• Noah A. Miller and Iva B. Miller to Violet Joy Davis and Jerry H. Davis, 5616 Scribner Road, Monroe Township, 5 acres, $110,000
• Violet Joy Davis to Pamela Hodgkinson, 529 Myrtle Ave., Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $159,950
• Julian E. Freeman to Hawkeye Venture LLC, 6292 S. Main St., North Kingsville, .23 acre, $75,441
• John Thomas Garney Miranda Kate Grech, Gary Tankersley, 786 E. 14th St., Ashtabula, .11 acre, $25,000
• Scott A. McCracken to Jesse P. Ansell, 647 Forman Road, Austinburg Township, 2.5 acre, $175,000
• Donald R. Prater Jr. to Christopher C. Cooper and Marsha A. Cooper, 2170 Griggs Road, Sheffield Township, 1 acre, $17,000
• Northeast Plumbing Supply Co. Inc., Susan E. Lewis, Charles M. Skvarek, 501 W. Main St., Geneva, .76 acre, $160,000
• First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC to Andrew Sekerak and Angela Sekerak, Belle Road, Trumbull Township, 23.6 acres, $124,900
• Michael V. Caruso and Betty Caruso to Amanda A. Layfield, 1542 Elmwood Drive, Plymouth Township, .45 acre, $224,000
• Lee Brown to Cynthia Ann Lorenczi and Jeffery Allan Lorenczi, Carpenter Road (.98 acre) and 4820 Lake Road, (1.2 acres), Saybrook Township, $280,000
• Esther K. Northrup to Gene W. Carpenter and Sandra K. Carpenter, 1111 E. 17th St., Ashtabula, .45 acre, $63,000
• Bruce L. Jennings and Tracy L. Jennings to Joshua D. Payne and Michele D. Payne, Eagleville Jefferson Road, Jefferson Township, 4.5 acres, $37,000
• Windsor Road Land LLC to Paul C. Miller and Neoma Y. Miller, 4051 Brydle Road, Kingsville Township, 51 acres, $280,000
• Patricia B. McEvoy to Lindsey R. Hill, 1411 W. 8th St. (.28 acre) and 617 Joseph Ave. (.13 acre), Ashtabula, $115,000
• 134 West 46th Street Holdings LLC to Spectrum Academy LLC, 134 W. 46th St., Ashtabula, .67 acre, $415,000
• Altair Development LLC to Technological Resources LLC, 4628 Main Ave., Ashtabula, .12 acre, $37,500
• R.W. Sidley Inc., Shawn Neece, Austinburg Land II LLC, Sidley Court, Austinburg Township, 7.3 acres, $250,000
• Mary C. Frew to Joseph W. Latta Jr. and Morgan Veronica Latta, 5578 Ayers Road, Andover Township, 36.3 acres, $450,000
• Harris Woods Development LLC to Clifford A. Henry and Lynda L. Henry, Alexander Drive, Harpersfield Township, $209,900
• Michael R. Socko and Judith A. Socko to Kevin G. Brady, 4164 Gore Road, North Kingsville, 2.1 acres, $190,000
• Knapp Road LLC to Marvin M. Byler, Hague Road, Colebrook Township, $100,587
• Craig Stoneburner and Ashleigh Stoneburner to SNL Sir LLC, 4853 Francis St., Geneva-on-the-Lake, .06 acre, $76,000
• Gaurangbhai H. Desai and Jayesh Patel Hema to Courtney Hunt and Nicholas Marshall et al, 1170 Lake Road, Conneaut, .89 acre, $201,000
• Cody J. Houser to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2785 E. Center St., North Kingsville, 1.8 acres, $65,360
• Jonathan M. Dudt to Jennifer K. Blascak, 2127 Flame Lake Drive, Morgan Township, .27 acre, $322,000
