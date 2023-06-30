• Maria Sepulveda to Ashley E. Hlebak,371 Main, Geneva, .45 acre, $40,000
• Stephanie A. Jamison to Jason Downie, 646 Cox, Geneva, .52 acre, $285,900
• Matthew Toth to Sean Lucas and Amanda Nicole Lucas, 4250 Route 307, $20,000
• Edward Newhouse and Martina Newhouse to Jason Frischkorn, 4478 Ireland, Hartsgrove Township, 18.4 acres, $366,500
• Robert J. Tricamo and Sarah M. Tricamo to Jenna M. Burnett Frasher and Edward S. Frasher, 65 Jefferson, .63 acre, $165,000
• Wesley Residential Properties Inc. to James Allega, Jefferson, Jefferson, .51 acre, $60,000
• Frank Milianta and Keith Mack to Debra Ann Yachanin, Black Sea, Lenox Township, 5 acres, $30,000
• MS&R Properties LLC to Jessica Adams and Travis C. Brandt, 4676 Knickerbocker, Plymouth Township, .46 acre, $155,000
• Joseph C. Gallo and Carol S. Gallo to Brett Siders, 2982 Callender, Rome Township, 6 acres, $290,000
• Sharron Grover to Kyle Okie Ramey, 3131 South Ridge, Saybrook Township, 4.2 acres, $134,900
• Myrtle A. Lacy to Hal R. Olmstead and Judith A. Olmstead, 6835 Pymatuning Lake, Williamsfield Township, 5.7 acres, $129,600
• Isanthes LLC to Ronald P. Maurer, 5723 Slater, Williamsfield Township, 1.5 acres, $42,000
• Joseph L. Miller and Renee A. Miller to Abigail L. Bell, 1506 Ohio, Ashtabula, .13 acre, $152,000
• NEO Land & Timber Company LLC to Travis C. Szuba and Kimberly N. Szuba, 6349 Gibbs, Andover Township, 8.5 acres, $156,000
• Clarence P. Arnold and Loretta E. Arnold to Francis P. Bober, Winnebago, Andover Township, $21,850
• Michael J. Marusczak and Jessica A. Marusczak to Kaula M. Tapia and Michael D. Tapia, 360 Main, Andover, .55 acre, $152,500
• Robert Raymond Pallutch Jr. and Kathy Pallutch to James Michael Scarry, 938 Bunker Hill, Ashtabula, .18 acre, $71,500
• B&B Haying Inc. to Country Village Apts LLC, 103 44th (.11 acre) and 97 44th (.17 acre), Ashtabula, $60,000
• KXZ Properties LLC to Elenelle Inc. 21 Broadway, Geneva, .97 acre, $299,000
• Stephanie L. Brown and Chris Brown to Christopher Daniel Cox, and Sherrie Marie Cox, Alves and 4850 Fess, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .10 acre, $60,000
• Thomas J. Busch and Wendy M. Busch to Rosemary Sandifer and Elizabeth Sandifer, 79 Ashtabula, Jefferson, .62 acre, $230,000
• Sharon J. Piper to Christian Tyler Manacapilli and Helen Agens Manacapilli, 224 Chestnut, Jefferson, .69 acre, $155,000
• The Herald Foundation to Bill Byler and Allen Weaver, Wade (307.3 acres) and Brooks (5 acres), Saybrook Township, $750,000
• Bradley Corlew to David Frey, 5861 North Ridge, Saybrook Township, 35.1 acres, $175,000
• Ray A. Smith to Bethany E. Irish, 2109 11th, Saybrook Township, .18 acre, $55,000
• Timmie W. Keen to Louis C. Annick, 1415 Ohio, Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $60,000
• Lake Bridge Properties LLC to LCMEB LLC, 1017 Bridge, Ashtabula, .05 acre, $250,000
