• Charles D. Vandestadt and Marjorie A. Vandestadt (trustees) to Adams M. Davis and Michelle L. Davis, 1475 Explorer, Andover Township, $71,500
• Jerry L. Campbell to Carmen Pellegrino and Carla Pellegrino, 1316 Perryville, Ashtabula, .11 acre, $40,000
• The Perfect Five LLC to Justino Romero and Stacy Romero, 5726 Poplar, Ashtabula, .39 acre, $127,000
• Charles J. Rozalski III to Donald Rohm, 678 Maple, Conneaut, .12 acre, $137,000
• Matthew R. Munson to Claire Elizabeth Mannion, 920 Lincoln, .25 acre, $170,000
• Integrity Residential Solutions to Kimberly Gonzalez, 164 15th St., Conneaut, .11 acre, $29,000
• David J. Sikora and Tina L. Sikora to Amanda Lee Goodman and Billy Joe Goodman III, 492 Amboy, Conneaut, 1.3 acres, $226,500
• Thomas E. Thress and Janis M. Thress to Adam Young, 3408 Route 534, Geneva Township, 3.4 acres, $165,000
• Timothy A. Miller and Cynthia H. Miller to Deidre L. Jones, 263 Roosevelt, Geneva, .46 acre, $255,000
• 599 West Main Corporation to Lake Erie Land Company, Millwood, Geneva, .28 acre, $120,000
• Norvell L. Todd and Stacey M. Todd to Tara M. Livingston and Christopher J. Livingston, 1216 Harper Valley, Harpersfield Township, 2.4 acres, $475,000
• Lower Cork Company Inc., to Robert W. McCormack Jr. and Angela M. McCormack, 409 Lower Cork, Harpersfield Township, 2 acres, $24,000
• Edwin D. Misinec and Susan A. Misinec to Joseph Z. Kalas and Colleen Hurst, 1814 Giddings, Jefferson Township, 5 acres, $350,000
• Joanne Tressler and Gordon C. Tressler to Adrianna D. Brenizer, 5773 Footville Richmond, Richmond Township, 1 acre, $150,000
• DGDSJMJC LLC to Roberto Aponte and Reama Viruet, Gravel, Saybrook Township, .06 acre, $122,000
• DGDSJMJC LLC to David B. Gale and Martha J. Gale, Gravel, Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $460,000
• Alex J. Izzi to John T. Peoples, 1020 Union, Saybrook Township, .19 acre, $120,000
• Yvonne S. Carey to Thomas M. Blevins and Camille J. Blevins, 2791 Route 193, Sheffield Township, 5.7 acres, $68,000
• Sarah Wojciechowski to John A. Byler, Windsor, Wayne Township, 12 acres, $45,000
• Johnathon Cutlip to TEK Holdings LLC, Columbia, Morgan Township, .51 acre, $7,000
• Richard J. Gould Sr. and Julie Lynn Gould to Jonathan A. Ball and Gabrail A. Ball, Dorset, Roaming Shores, .51 acre, $295.000
