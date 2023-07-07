• Jason M. Hockran and Michele L. Hockran to Tracy L. Peairs and Mary Peiars, Tuckaho, Andover Township, .45 acre, $13,000
• Steven Hensler and Bonnie Hensler to Patrick Kelly Ogren and Tina Ann Ogren, 3314 Schenley, Ashtabula Township, .24 acre, $168,000
• Travis A. Sprague and Allison R. Sprague to Daniel Osterberg and Zoee Osterberg, 1554 South Ridge, Ashtabula Township, .34 acre, $190,000
• Montgomery Street Homes II LLC to Kyra Keyes, 1607 47th, Ashtabula, .09 acre, $79,900
• Kimberly S. Milbrandt to Matthew Armstrong and Lori Armstrong, 248 Minnesota and 248 Minnesota, Ashtabula, .16 acre, $145,000
• Rex C. Burlingham and Marilyn J. Burlingham to Elisha L. Kirk, 1220 Water, Austinburg Township, 1.9 acres, $246,000
• Dan A. Miller and Martha M. Miller to MK11120H LLC, 427 Mill, Conneaut, .08 acre, $38,500
• John R. McCrory and Angela M. McCrory to RMV Realty LLC, Hiler (.08 acre) and 604 Harbor (.13 acre), Conneaut, $109,000
• Timothy A. Miller and Cynthia H. Miller to Donald W. Davis Jr., 281 Roosevelt, Geneva, .46 acre, $138,000
• Kathleen Rice to Kevin Calvey, 233 Woodlawn, Geneva, .17 acre, $13,195
• Andrew J. Holloman and Carol Holloman to Emanuel Schwartz and Thomas Fleming, 600 Main, Orwell, .37 acre, $87,750
• James V. Sardella to Dianne L. Larkins, 3730 South Ridge, Saybrook Township, .95 acre, $129,000
• Nancy E. Sjogren to Sherry L. Deibel, 1022 Westshore, Saybrook Township, .24 acre, $175,000
• DG Residential LLC to James Grogan, Fortney, Windsor Township, 6 acres, $24,100
• Hector R. Class Jr. and Allison R. Class to Randy J. Lewis and Stacey Lewis, 2241 Morning Star, Morgan Township, .35 acre, $230,000
• Ziss Brothers and Construction Co. Inc. to Thomas W. White, Morning Star, Roaming Shores, .25 acre, $2,000
• Carol Heisler to William E. Maier and Janet L. Maier, 1734 Eldorado, Andover Township, $26,000
• Steven B. White and Tracy L. White to Annette White and Eric Swanson, 451 Dutchcraft, Andover Township, $12,000
• Kristie Lea Properties LLC to Matthew Robert Painter, 2014 31st, Ashtabula Township, .24 acre, $143,000
• Jerry McCool and Jeanne McCool to Sarah Fowler, 6243 Hiram, Ashtabula, .36 acre, $144,900
• CL 922 Properties LLC to Clarence R. Plotz Jr., 4944 Blakeslee, Ashtabula, .20 acre, $32,000
• Charles Dolezal and Sandra Dolezal to Megan L. Conrad, 3111 River Glen, Austinburg Township, .53 acre, $262,000
• Tamala Brandan to Kirby Corrington, Netcher, Denmark Township, 5.9 acres, $22,000
