• Peter C. Fenner to Patrick Richardson, 3225 Lincoln, Ashtabula Township,.14 acre, $175,000
• Lori M. Albrecht to Jackpot Rentals LLC, 471 State, Conneaut, .04 acre, $47,500
• Michael T. Kromer to Clifton R. Coburn and Mary J. Coburn, Route 6/5050 East Union/5202 East Union, New Lyme Township, 5 acres, $155,000
• Debra J. DeMattia to Randell R. Armstrong and Linda M. Armstrong, 7951 Higley, Orwell Township, .69 acre, $161,000
• Bank Of America NA to MC Power Services LLC, 728 Runkle, Plymouth Township, 2.4 acres, $22,252
• Laurello Limited Partnership to FoodLabs LLC, 528 Lake, Ashtabula, .19 acre, $255,000
• Jacob A. Hammer (successor/co-trustee) and Susan A. Hammer Living Trust to Bryan K. Hall and Dawn L. Hall, 28th, Ashtabula, .12 acre, $55,000
• James Wilson and Sandra Wilson to James Wilson and Ashley Babb (executrix) et al, 3813 Woodside Ext., Austinburg Township, .31 acre, $4,800
• Menno Mast and Amanda E. Mast to Abril P. Estrada, Windsor, Colebrook Township, 1.9 acres, $240,000
• Donald Riley to Courtney P. Bessler, 174 Fifield, Conneaut, .22 acre, $129,900
• Gerald E. Leininger and Eileen M. Leininger to Craig A. Fazenbaker, 818 Broadway, Geneva, .28 acre, $180,000
• Henry Hamilton and Michelle Hamilton to John DeSantis and Lauren DeSantis, 4902 Presidential (.05 acre) and Francis (.06 acre), Geneva-on-the-Lake, $229,000
• Harris Woods Development LLC to Mary Jo Vasti, 803 Alexander, Harpersfield Township, $199,900
• Danny Smith to William F. Distler, 1433 Harpersfield, Harpersfield Township, 1.2 acres, $217,500
