• Scott W. Hagstrom and Ryan Johnson et al to Richard K. Loomis, 3032 Route 20 (.14 acre)/Route 20 (.19 acre)/3032 Route 20 (.14 acre), Saybrook Township, $95,000
• Carolyn L. Smith to Maximo A. Gil and Sonia I. Caraballo-Gil, 6130 Twitchell, Williamsfield Township, 8 acres, $85,000
• Ronald A. Ogrizovich and Donna L. Ogrizovich to Aaron J. Ogrizovich, 7216 Smith/Lakewood/Short, Williamsfield Township, $101,100
• Drew R. Thomas to Timothy P. Randolph and Christine Randolph, 3108 Orchard, Ashtabula Township, .66 acre, $239,000
• Bujar Bytyci to Mark Mohler, 402 Sandusky, Conneaut, .10 acre, $108,000
• Michael D. Legeza and Diane M. Legeza to Forward Progress Incorporated, 265 Daniels, Conneaut, 54.4 acres, $590,000
• Joseph L. Robison to Michael D. Legeza and Diane M. Legeza, 531 Joann, Conneaut, .59 acre, $107,450
• Ruby F. Snyder and Jeffrey M. Tromp to Krystal Matthews, 256 Grant, Geneva, .16 acre, $115,000
• WSW Properties LLC to Sandra L. Schroeder, Nantucket, Geneva, $186,100
• Anchor Recreations Inc. to Happy Lake Life LLC, 5203 Drummond/5196 Drummond/5184 Lake/5170 Lake/5178 Lake/5196 Lake, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $1.4 million
• Kathleen Risley (aka Kathleen Hart) to Shayna M. Hanson, 66 Walnut, Jefferson, .68 acre, $90,000
• James L. Van Slyke to Patrick Lee Gryszka and Eric Gryszka, 2825 Center, North Kingsville, 1.1 acres, $135,000
• Dale Roy Huston and Sarah Beth Huston to Douglas C. Misch, 5091 State Line, Monroe Township, 3 acres, $285,000
• Marion V. Wheeler to Cheryl A. Thomas, 4311 North Ridge, Saybrook Township, 1.2 acres, $95,000
• Sam L. Wels to Brian Schulter and Norma Hatch, 2104 Pleasantview, Saybrook Township, .37 acre, $192,500
• Glenn T. Morford to Marvin E. Glick and Susan L. Glick, 3662 Route 322, Wayne Township, .65 acre, $80,000
• Terry Grow to Judith Elaine Parker, 1748 19th, Ashtabula, .29 acre, $100,000
• DSV SPV3 LLC to Karl J. Schuett and Beth E. Schuett, 3511 Schenley, Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $75,000
• Go America LLC to Hector Cuellar Picasso and Erika Picasso, 3144 Wilson , Ashtabula Township, .17 acre, $28,500
• Angela Gruber and Gina Wilms to Matthew Lovick and Caley Lovick, 3682 Route 307, 2 acres, $305,000
• Donald F. Eyring to Charles A. McArthur Jr. and Melissa McArthur, Woodside, Austinburg Township, 5 acres, $75,000
• William Whiteley (trustee) and Andrea A. Whitely Living Trust to Jamie Whitely and Katherine L. Whitely et al, Fee (116.9 acres and 50,8 acres), Colebrook Township, $450,000
• Kreger Holdings LLC to Diana Judy, 487 Parker, Conneaut, .14 acre, $105,000
• 29 Burrington Heights LLC to Peter L. Donato, 26 Burrington, Conneaut, .11 acre, $109.900
• Ryan J. Pandy and Jennifer L. Droese to Amy S. Thompson, 672 Nearing, Geneva, .21 acre, $172,000
• Ashley F. Lyons to Sherilyn R. Carlo, 4330 Creek, Kingsville Township, .49 acre, $149,000
• Kyra Starcher to Ryan Lanning and April Lanning, 2417 Linwood, Saybrook Township, .12 acre, $290,000
• Barbara J. Simmons LLC to David L. Nevinski Jr. and Krista A. Gut, 2701 Plymouth Ridge, Sheffield Township, 24.4 acres, $334,750
