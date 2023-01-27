• PLR 5024 LLC to Eric Sigg and Lauren Sigg, 5024 Pymatuning Lake, Andover Township, 2 acres, $415,000
• Elizabeth N. Evans to Debra L. Brown, 3301 Lincoln, Ashtabula Township, .14 acre, $90,000
• MHOB Properties LLC to Jill E. Heiser and Chad A. Heiser, 1042 Bunker Hill, Ashtabula, .36 acre, $106,000
• Robert J. Armstrong to Amanda Nichole Blankenship, 532 36th, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $95,000
• Maximilian Ruane to Riley Connor Smith, 820 15th, Ashtabula, .10 acre, $85,000
• Daniel C. Jones and Thomas E. Jones et al to Daniel C. Jones and Daryn Capitena et al, 8th, Ashtabula, .15 acre, $1,400
• Ruth Diane Crosby to Inez Jasmine Deponceau, 155 14th, Conneaut, .10 acre, $86,000
• Ashley E. Williams and Christopher M. Williams et al to Michael Jones and Erin Cross, 533 Lake Erie, Conneaut, .06 acre, $158,000
• Robert R. Rosebrugh to Pentecostal Community Church, 107 Swan, Geneva, .23 acre, $65,000
• Erica M. Rhinehart and Gary L. Rhinehart to Martin R. Mullet and Emma J. Mullet, 6037 Ireland, Hartsgrove Township, 41.4 acres, $525,000
• Susan K. Raasch and Norman J. Raasch (trustees) to Windsor Road Land LLC, 1643 Route 46, 114.9 acres, $800,000
• Anthonie T. Magda and Katie E. Magda to Shaun M. Finley, 6434 Lee Ext., North Kingsville, .43 acre, $229,900
• Theresa A. Puzio and Gregory F. Puzio to Jerry Miller and Dan E. Miller et al, 3041 Black Sea, Lenox Township, 7 acres, $25,000
• Lisa Lisco to Ashley Williams, 6480 Hammond Corners, Monroe Township, 7.1 acres, $213,000
• Margaret Liz Coblentz to John G. Ahrens and Stacey L. Ahrens, 3 Lakehurst, Saybrook Township, .13 acre, $118,000
• Shelley J. McKay to Roger D. Newsome and Gloria J. Newsome, 2624 8th, Saybrook Township, .24 acre, $150,000
• Josiah P. Keener and Saleena R. Keener to Riana Demko, 5883 Route 322, Windsor Township, .52 acre, $140,000
• Michelle Mitcham to Margaret Elizabeth Keton (trustee) and the Keton Revocable Living Trust, 1717 5th, Ashtabula, .20 acre, $134,800
• Richard D. Otto to Sylvia Rosenbach, 5057 Lakeview, Andover Township, .25 acre, $73,900
• Clara A. Smialowski to Kelsey A. Burgary, 7305 Scenic, Ashtabula Township, .68 acre, $190,000
• Deko Holdings LLC to Jeffrey Seltzer and Alma Fernandez, 337 Liberty, Conneaut, .13 acre, $56,000
• CA & ED Enterprise LLC to Michael Indre and Randi Indre, 209 Eastwood, Geneva, .07 acre, $75,000
• James M. Fiegel to Jenny L. Turley and Homer L. Turley, Beckwith, Pierpont Township, 5 acres, $111,500
• Richard D. Eicher Sr. to Justin Anderson, 2925 Pinney Topper, Plymouth Township, 41.2 acres, $312,000
