• Lynn V. McConnell to Jeffrey Callibarri, 5623 Lake, Saybrook Township, 1 acre, $445,000
• Dorothy A. Nojonen to Michael J. Matlock and Debbra E. Berry-Matlock, 2006 Renko, Saybrook Township, .5 acre, $160,000
• Greg A. Senskey and Stacy H. Senskey to Michael Novak and Lauren Novak, 5945 Gerald, Saybrook Township, 2.5 acres, $255,000
• GLME LLC to Anthony Rudolph, 5615 Gerald, 5 acres, $34,000
• Saybrook Plaza Ash LLC to Saybrook Plaza Shopping Center LLC, 2411 Prospect (.78 acre) and 2400 Prospect (18 acres), Saybrook Township, $2.14 million
• ROR LLC and Szambecki LLC to COT Pizza Re LLC, 1947 Prospect, Saybrook Township, 2.7 acres, $2 million
• Robert H. Grime and Shaunte M. Grime to Lawrence G. Gibson Jr., 6525 Sanborn, Saybrook Township, .40 acre, $140,000
• Keith M. Taylor and Carolyn M. Taylor to Saundra L. Parker and Richard A. Parker, 2 Billow Beach, .03 acre, $220,000
• Christopher A. Engelmann and Cheryl M. Engelmann et al to Jeremy Charles Chepes, 4605 New London, Saybrook Township, .91 acre, $127,499
• Delta Lou Newell to John R. Davis Jr., 6548 Conley, Saybrook Township, .23 acre, $109,000
• Leeann R. Boozer to Travis Hunter, 7301 Depot, Saybrook Township, 5 acres, $310,000
• Thomas Henderson to Christopher G. Vaidean and Luzviminda S. Briones, 6121 Lake, 1 acre, $429,000
• DGDSJMJC LLC to Michael Rosario and Nicole Michelle Rosario, Gravel, Saybrook Township, .06 acre, $169,000
• DGDSJMJC LLC to Charles M. Stein (trustee) and Charles M. Stein Family Trust, Lake, Saybrook Township, .06 acre, $192,000
• DGDSJMJC LLC to Joseph P. Pedro III and Jeffrey M. Ritter, Gravel, Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $275,000
• DGDSJMJC LLC to Kevin Shugerts, Gravel, Saybrook Township, .07 acre, $368,000
• Olive J. Garver to Michael Neopolitan and Justine Neopolitan, 2043 Lakeview, Saybrook Township, .22 acre, $300,000
• Russell D. Frain and Sarah A. Frain to Leonard Dylan Wilson, 6412 North Ridge, Saybrook Township, 2 acres, $180,000
• Laura A. Heckman to Andrew John Siers and Angela Marie Siers, Brown, Saybrook Township, 2.1 acres, $17,000
• Donna L. Ocilka to Jason Tobie, 1229 Chestnut, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $210,000
• Terry L. Houck and Brenda L. Houck to Kalyn B. Tankoski and Jill M. Milloy, 1122 Locust, Saybrook Township, .25 acre, $265,000
• Yvonne McMahan to Nathan P. Siesel and Emily Rose Siesel, 3842 Gordon, Saybrook Township, .45 acre, $130,000
• Marion L. Shipman to Paul Laurello, 3291 Austinburg, Saybrook Township, 3 acres, $110,000
• JSM Groups LLC to Amoha Inc., 9350 Center, Saybrook Township, 2.5 acres, $3.1 million
• Mario Formichelli Sr. and Mary Formichelli (trustees) to Eric Cornell and Alyssa Cornell, Munson Hill, Saybrook Township, 56.5 acres, $180,000
• Charlene Woodburn to Angela M. Patterson, 6230 Frances, Saybrook Township, .39 acre, $190,000
• Jeanne M. Oxley to Joseph Campbell, 5549 North Ridge, Saybrook Township, 1.7 acres, $40,000
• Darlene F. Sisson to Samantha J. Hill and Justin Hill, 7150 South Ridge, Saybrook Township, 7 acres, $250,000
• Susan P. Golding to Howard Stewart and Sara Jane Wallace, 1541 Ashwood, Saybrook Township, .44 acre, $278,215
• PR 1 Enterprises Inc. to Keith Ward and Christen Sonoski, 1583 Hemlock, Saybrook Township, $279,900
• Raymond W. Heinly and Sonja R. Heinly to Migdalia Ortiz, 5930 Lake, Saybrook Township, $175,000
• Rosemary L. Clemente to Thomas J. Cortina, 5237 Lake, Saybrook Township, $171,000
• Joshua M. Branscome to Shawn D. Czerwinski and Elaina C. Williams, 4377 Stonegate, Saybrook Township, $300,000
• Clemens Building Company to Jeanne M. Baker-Meaney and Robert Meaney, Florence, Saybrook Township, .48 acre, $304,300
• Douglas E. Warren Sr. to Rachel Davidson, 707 Ohio, Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $130,000
• Thomas G. Hatmaker Sr. to Jim L. Miller and Melinda R. Miller, 934 Lyndon, Saybrook Township, .18 acre, $137,500
• Cameron Leavitt and Sheri Leavitt to Isaiah M. Clark and Kirsten R. Staley, 1924 11th, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $90,000
• Chelsy E. Taylor and Kaleb M. Taylor to Charles D. Crowther and Melanie Candela, 507 Myrtle, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $85,000
• Leigh Anne Lawson to Michael S. Williams, 624 Union, Saybrook Township, .25 acre, $195,000
• Brian L. Witzke and Frances V. Witzke to Amy L. Coursen Scruggs, 2547 Highland, Saybrook Township, .18 acre, $130,000
• VannaBuilders Ltd. to Joseph Anthony Williamson, 2819 13th, Saybrook Township, .22 acre, $144,000
• Mildred T. Dixon (trustee) and Mildred Dixon Family Trust to David R. Dunham and Beth E. Dunham, 2313 16th, Saybrook Township, .3 acre, $190,000
• Brooke Annick to Samantha K. Burnett and Drew Z. Dioneff, 1403 Thayer, Saybrook Township, .21 acre, $96,900
• Huntington National Bank to Utopia Renovations LLC, 1209 Union, Saybrook Township, .28 acre, $119,900
• Edmund H. Fredericks to Kevin J. Hunt and Julie L. Hunt, 1315 Eleanor, Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $125,000
• Keith M. Shank Jr. to Mary E. Wolters, 1632 Pleasantview, Saybrook Township, .24 acre, $135,000
• Marcia E. Silvaggio to Jennifer A. Merriman, 1435 Gladding, Saybrook Township, .18 acre, $101,000
• Windsor Road Land LLC to Melvin M. Miller and Martha J. Miller, 3609 Maple, Sheffield Township, 33.4 acres, $135,000
• Joshua L. Wessell and Beth Starcher to Timothy Wymer, 2239 Plymouth Ridge, Sheffield Township, 2.5 acres, $230,000
• Barbara A. Shemkunas to Leslie Harold III and Cynthia L. Harold, 2411 Atkins, Trumbull Township, 23.1 acres, $320,000
• John J. Shipman to Shymanski and Sons LLC, Route 534, Trumbull Township, 23.2 acres, $138,000
• Ralph Edward Parker to William March, 5515 Hoffman, Trumbull Township, 16.7 acres, $130,000
• Chad D. Albert to Justin Tyler Hudson, and Stephanie Lenore Bruno, 3200 State, Trumbull Township, 3.3 acres, $324,000
• Suzanne M. Holt (trustee) and Vlack Family Revocable Living Trust to Lewis Gale and Robert Gale et al, 6901 Stanhope Kelloggsville, Williamsfield Township, 86.7 acres, $360,000
• Rochelle L. Wheatley to Greg A. Karbacka and Stacy M. Karbacka, 6340 Twitchell, Williamsfield Township, 1.5 acres, $200,000
• Roseann Fugman (trustee) and Lingro Family Trust to John F. Friedl and Sherry Lynn Friedl, 7434 Hillcrest, Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $65,0000
• James H. Eckerfield to William D. Potts, 6868 Pymatuning Lake, .74 acre, $60,000
• Jeffery Scott and Kelly F. Scott to Nathan P. Richardson and Melissa A. Richardson, 8444 Cox, Windsor Township, 5 acres, $290,000
• John Mark Weaver and Marvin H. Weaver to Martin C. Wengerd and Raymond Wengerd et al, Fortney, Windsor Township, 54.6 acres, $155,000
• David K. Culbertson to Jeremy M. Yox, Lanese, Windsor Township, 2 acres, $200,000
• Micheal K. Friend to Rudy J. Miller and Joe D. Miller, New Hudson, Windsor Township, 10 acres, $85,000
• John J. Mikus and Kathy L. Mikus to John J. Shrock and Kathryn Shrock, 7242 Noble, Windsor Township, 30 acres, $545,000
• Sherry A. Holmes to George E. Lavergne, 7469 Route 534, Windsor Township, .69 acres, $60,000
• Daniel Q. Wardel to Jennifer Pae, Conneaut, Morgan Township, .29 acre, $7,000
• Brittany Kay Baker to Elizabeth Cararo and Nicholas Cararo, 2105 North Park, Morgan Township, .60 acre, $179,000
• David A. Blystone (trustee) and Donald E. Blystone Property Preservation to Christopher W. McFadden and Anne M. McFadden, 2425 Plum Creek Morgan Township, .5 acre, $415,000
• Kathleen Birkel Dangelo (trustee) and Kathleen Birkel Dangelo Trust to Laurence G. Mathews and Patricia A. Mathews, 1836 Morning Star, Roaming Shores, .93 acre, $600,000
• Geoffrey J. Jurica and Cynthia A. Jurica to Keith D. Klodnick and Angela C. Kovacs, 1529 Lake Crest, Roaming Shores, .41 acre, $518,000
• Daniel L. Bruno to Michael J. Bruno, 1534 Lake Crest, Roaming Shores, .3 acre, $555,555
• Brandon J. Swinteck and Nicole C. Swinteck to Rebecca Berman and Brian Berman, 1591 Soncere, Roaming Shores, .83 acre, $475,000
• David Neisler and Michelle Neisler to Thomas Edward Fish Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Wilson-Fish, Soncere, Roaming Shores, .36 acre, $80,000
• Kathryn Reynolds to Joseph T. Best and Sheena D. Best, 1805 Morning Star, Roaming Shores, .38 acre, $185,000
• Jeffrey P. Baker and Marilyn S. Baker to Daniel Q. Wardell, 216 Kingsville, Rome Township, .42 acre, $180,000
• Erin M. Arsulic to Jean A. Lewis and Steven M. Lewis, 199 Ashtabula, Rome Township, .53 acre, $478,000
• Elizabeth Ann Krajewski (trustee) and Elizabeth A. Krajewski Living Trust to Ronald Godine Jr. and Karen Sue Godine, Lode Star, Rome Township, .39 acre, $130,000
• Charles Robison to Gregory Peltz, 1742 14th, Ashtabula, .25 acre, $115,000
• James Severino Jr. and Sarah R. Severino to Donna M. Stone and John M. Stone, 1829 11th, Ashtabula, .13 acre, $65,000
• Elizabeth A. Rizzo to Matoma LLC, 1643 8th, Ashtabula, .12 acre, $32,500
• Harland K. Nordquest to Felicia Joy Leonard, 1733 7th, Ashtabula, .08 acre, $81,000
• Russell E. Hurd and Kay K. Hurd to Jamie L. Perkins and Todd Bilovus, 1703 Walnut, Ashtabula, .3 acre, $345,000
• Samantha R. Oliver to Albert Sumell, 1646 Walnut, Ashtabula, .11 acre, $220,000
• Peter F. Macchia Jr. and Matt Caudill to Elizabeth Levis and Jason Levis, 1650 Walnut, Ashtabula, .12 acre, $120,000
• M&K Developers LLC to Perry W. Sorg, Walnut, .12 acre, $287,025
• Barbara L. McCormack to Trevor Stubrich and Mary Stubrich, 221 Franklin, .06 acre, $125,500
• Iron Sharpens Iron Equity Partners LLC to Nicholas Joseph DiGiacomo, Bridge, Ashtabula, .09 acre, $216,000
• Iron Sharpens Iron Equity Partners LLC to Karey L. Lunghofer, Bridge, Ashtabula, .10 acre, $266,000
• Marlene C. Stull to William G. Stillwagon and Susan L. Stillwagon, 923 Starcraft, Andover Township, $42,500
• Jonida Mene and Robert Mene to David M. Fritsch and Linda M. Fritsch, 904 Starcraft, Andover Township, $18,300
• Michele Smith to Brian Vallor and Sara Beth Vallor, Winnebago, Andover Township, $34,700
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.