• Joshua A. Baker to A Team Empire LLC, 519 Lyndon, Saybrook Township, .22 acre, $40,000.
• MRJF Properties LLC to Jeffrey Lee Buck Jr., 1816 Myrtle, Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $158,000,.
• Steven A. Arnold to Jason Phillips and Heather Phillips, 2341 Sheffield, Sheffield Township, 4 acres, $300,000.
• Anthony Marinov to Charles J. Schweitzer III, 7390 Adrianne, Williamsfield Township, 1.3 acres, $175,000.
• M&K Developers LLC to Paul Dovenor and Mary Ellen Dovenor, Walnut, Ashtabula, .09 acre, $331,167.
• Kerry J. Brownlee and Jeremy B. Brownlee to Cody Richard Clark, 284 Main, Andover, .80 acre, $202,500.
• Courtney M. Foster to Daryl White, 3225 Court, Ashtabula Township, .33 acre, $99,000.
• Gary R. Van Buren and Linda L. Van Buren (trustees) to Kayla M. Sabo, 3318 Court, Ashtabula Township, .13 acre, $109,900.
• Brian D. Kirby to Alanis K. Ahlstrom and Alec J. Copeland, 1405 27th, Ashtabula Township, .15 acre, $133,000.
• Castle 2020 LLC to Chris Protzman, 738 15th, Ashtabula, .41 acre, $8,900.
• Pamela Jo Webb to Mark D. Kuhar, 3841 Woodside, Austinburg Township, .78 acre, $84,900.
• Robert A. Lahnan and Kylie Y. Dragon to Michael Grizanti, 800 Main, Conneaut, .16 acre, $134,000.
• Karen Ann Kardohely to Sherman’s Rentals LLC, Clark, Conneaut, .32 acre, $21,650.
• Ronald A. Cole and Bobbi Anne Wiseman to William N. Krasinski, 522 Main, Conneaut, .24 acre, $81,600.
• Gary K. Anderson and Pamela S. Anderson et al to Linda Sandish and Jeffrey Allen Kehl, 1256 Lake, Conneaut, 4.7 acres, $388,000.
• John D. Brunnett III and Sonya R. Baumann to Richard L. Barger Jr., 2154 Route 193, Denmark Township, 79.9 acres, $283,115.
• Jennifer L. Keck to GorillaHorn Holdings LLC, 24 Swan, Geneva, .10 acre, $175,000.
• Heidi Farrell to Robert Russell Reho Sr. and Betty Jo Reho, 705 Eagle, Geneva, .16 acre, $130,000.
• Dana L. Daughters and Diane L. Daughters to James P. Hyland IV, 784 Timber, Geneva, .45 acre, $230,000.
• Steve Pribula to Christopher Raymond Moore and Paul Jeffrey Moore, 4917 Thomas, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .04 acre, $198,000.
• Trupti Kapasi to Jennifer Kurz-O’Rouke, Lake, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .11 acre, $175,000.
• Alex Schebal and Penny Bowers-Schebal to Clarence Jeffrey Williams, 207 Chestnut (.23 acre) and Erie (.05 acre), Jefferson, $70,000.
• Margaret A. Tate to Donald J. Dames and Alanna Dames, 7284 Harmony Glen, North Kingsville, .91 acre, $325,000.
• Alanna J. Dames and Donald J. Dames to Jamie Dale Huffman and Stacey Anne Huffman, 6263 Weaver, Monroe Township, 1 acre, $351,900.
• Robert S. Cran to Raymond E. Miller, 1768 Route 322, Orwell Township, 5.2 acres, $42,000.
• Barbara J. Keagler to Stephen J. Wimer and Carrie A. Wimer, 1336 Lewis, Pierpont Township, 10 acres, $270,000.
• Norman R. Perala to Kelly K. O’Malia, 4978 Maplewood, Rome Township, .15 acre, $240,000.
• Tina S. Riesterer and Karen M. Miller et al to Bradley T. Corlew, 3124 North Bend, Saybrook Township, 1 acre, $120,000.
• Andrew M. Eadelman to Elizabeth Ritchie, 1112 Elk, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $119,900.
• DGDSJMJC LLC to Joseph R. Crawford and Amy M. Crawford, Gravel, Saybrook Township, .06 acre, $173,000.
• Willard H. Nichols Jr., and Cynthia Nichols to Brandon Rein Miller and Monica Sara Miller, 5140 Cliff, Saybrook Township, .09 acre, $280,000.
• Beth Martello to Timothy R. Power and Cheryl A. Power, 5237 Lake, Saybrook Township, $176,000.
• Rex Allen Debee to Douglas R. Dennis and Cynthia L. Dennis, 1916 Walnut, Saybrook Township, .19 acre, $220,000.
• Michelle R. Laveck to Steven Henry Holland and Joyce Lynn Holland, 1101 Norwood, Saybrook Township, .22 acre, $157,900.
• Kathy Glaviano and Nick Glaviano to Brittaney L. Bryson and Shane M. Bryson Sr., 2261 Plymouth Ridge, Sheffield Township, 4 acres, $337,500.
• Dwayne D. Fischer to Kister Farms Inc., Benetka, Sheffield Township, 47.5 acres, $453,696.
• Leroy L. Troyer to David J. Hostetler and Martin E. Slaubaugh, 6619 Route 86, 1.3 acres, $98,000.
• Christopher M. Mezerkor to Ronald J. Rizzilli and Marsha A. Rizzilli, Pymatuning Lake, Andover Township, 2.6 acres, $64,900.
• Robert Branick to Timothy Perry and Iris Perry, Malllard, Andover Township, $43,950.
• Miguel Alsina to James R. Carroll, 4700 Route 84, Ashtabula Township, .79 acre, $129,500.
• Mary E. Marta to Brian C. Gaines and Cynthia J. Gaines, 685 Tall Trees, Ashtabula Township, .30 acre, $155,000.
• Jeremy Fink to Jason Kane Jewell and Kaylee Shaye Jewell, 180 Evergreen, Conneaut, .13 acre, $87,000.
• Ronald K. Vitez to Darryl Hill and Nicole B. Hill, 1830 Route 193, Dorset Township, 24.4 acres, $349,900.
• Peggy Havlicek and Alynn Herbster to Eric D. Hammon, 6398 Route 534, Hartsgrove Township, 25.2 acres, $133,984.
• High Cotton Rentals LLC to Raymond G. Dumire, 1349 Route 307, Jefferson Township, 2.1 acres, $230,000.
• Andrew Robert Lower to Collin M. Deering, 759 Route 307, Jefferson Township, .63 acre, $113,100.
• Robert Collett to David Lindsay, 2911 Water, Morgan Township, .62 acre, $78,000.
• Phyllis M. Hannold to Menno J. Miller and Mary D. Miller, Route 7, Pierpont Township, 59.9 acres, $125,000.
• Clark E. Mamie and Kathy S. Mamie to Vicki Sobiech and Ronald S. Sobiech, 2830 Sylvia, Plymouth Township, 5.1 acres, $260,000.
• Samuel D. Kempf to Robbie C. Miller, Fillingham, Rome Township, 47.7 acres, $220,000.
• Robert C. Agey and Elizabeth G. Agey to Charles T. Chabanik and Barbara B. Chabanik, 2217 Homewood, Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $170,000.
• Mary Alice Collins to Bryan Schlaich and Katelyn Beacom, 1121 Treelane, Saybrook Township, .35 acre, $139,900.
• Martin Holden to Bruner Land Company Inc., Plymouth Ridge (33.2 acres) and Baldwin (65.7 acres), Sheffield Township, $558,800.
• Brobst Rentals LLC to 917 Morton LLC, 917 Morton, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $108,000.
