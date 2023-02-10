• Myron R. French to Wendy M. Knapp, 5868 Stanhope Kelloggsville, Andover Township, .46 acre, $77,000
• Pinney Dock and Transport Co. to Fred L. Rossetti and MariannR. Rossetti, Tennis (.08 acre)/127 Minnesota (.09 acre)/Wilbur (.07 acre), Ashtabula, $19,300
• Pinney Dock and Transport Co. to Erik David Vant T Veer, Minnesota (.09 acre) and Wilbur (.07 acre), Ashtabula, $7,000
• Diane G. Dorhn to Matthew D. Gartin and Samantha R. Gartin, 7733 Route 46, Colebrook Township, 1.1 acres, $179,000
• Douglas L. Bowers to Ashtabula County Properties LLC, 291 16th, Conneaut, .12 acre, $50,000
• Steve Strmac to Geneva Houses 2 LLC, 5186 Clay, Harpersfield Township, 3 acres, $160,000
• Margot E. Kirkland to Erik Hoenigman, 256 Beech, Jefferson, 2 acres, $92,400
• Jeffrey L. Cusano and James R. Cusano to Abdallah Abdallah, 2427 Center, North Kingsville, 9.6 acres, $167,000
• Mary A. Jamison to Hannah R. Hudson, 3183 Lawton, Morgan Township, .54 acre, $134,500
• Orwell Telephone Co. to Hanson Communications of Ohio LLC, Route 45 (1.8 acres $301,900, 1 acre $14,100, 1.1 acre $56,100)/70 Maple (.09 acre $301,900)/Maple (.19 acre $14,100), Orwell
• Bonnie K. Frasure to Brandon Seymour, 3254 Hines (14 acres)/Hines (6.9 acres)/3304 Hines (5.8 acres), Sheffield Township, $249,900
• Charlene M. Vas (trustee) to Joseph Perry, 7279 Smith, Williamsfield Township, $115,000
• R A Beall Properties LLC to Steven Larry Sheets and Cindy Marie Sheets, Hawthorne, Andover Township, $288,000
• Hershel R. Blevins to Raynette L. Cook and Jesse L. Cook Jr., 6503 Fassett and 6421 Fassett, Ashtabula Township, .11 acre, $60,500
• New Memories Home Land Trust and Brighter Opportunities LLC (trustee) to Ashlee N. Macormac, 709 Main, Conneaut, .19 acre, $77,500
• Sell Vacant House LLC to Toby L. Misenko, 809 Spring, Conneaut, .16 acre, $83,000
• Brenda S. Griesser and Bradley A. Gee et al to Brandon Scribben and Emilee Trenn, 328 Fenton, Conneaut, .11 acre, $135,000
• Susan Burhanna to Stephan Strmac Jr., 3620 Wheeler Creek, Geneva Township, 1 acre, $229,900
• Linda L. White and Deborah A. Herman to Jeffrey Thomas Tilton, 3147 Lawton, Morgan Township, .46 acre, $150,000
• Jean Szereto to Cory J. Sines, 7171 Davis, Orwell Township, 2.9 acres, $167,000
• Remedy Rentals LLC to Harbor Apartments LLC, 1937 Prospect, Saybrook Township, 1 acre, $120,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.