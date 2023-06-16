• Geetanjali Inc. to OM Rudraya Namah LLC, 2329 North Ridge, Ashtabula Township, .84 acres, $348,794
• Gene Carpenter and Sandy Carpenter to Ashley L. Beardsley, 5214 Stark, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $95,000
• Glide Randal Moore to Mark T. Kovalski, 1038 21st, Ashtabula, .34 acre, $180,000
• George R. Hall II and Patricia W. Hall to Matthew B. Menzie and Daphne J. Anderson, Allen, Austinburg Township, 26 acres, $156,000
• James E. Hanson and Fengling Hanson to James Jay Kreiling and Ruth Leoda Kreiling,414 State, Conneaut, .25 acre, $180,000
• Lonnie C. Stump to Kreger Holdings LLC, 470 Main, Conneaut, .54 acre, $63,100
• Ronald G. Slocum to Sunset Transportation and Rentals LLC, 4393 North Ridge, Geneva Township, 5 acres, $200,000
• Anita M. Williams to Brenda Erwin, 329 Eagle, Geneva, .25 acre, $75,900
• Nicholas E. Lamb and Marsha L. Lamb to Garland Ricky Holcomb and Shirley Ann Holcomb, 155 Crowell, Geneva, .20 acre, $144,000
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Garrett Barker, 4716 South River, Harpersfield Township, 2 acres, $180,000
• Martha C. Baker to Timothy Russell II and Rebecca Weber, 939 Doyle, Jefferson Township, 1.5 acres, $165,000
• Anthony J. Wood and Michelle L. Wood to Jessie Lamprecht, 1131 Doyle, Jefferson Township, 2.4 acres, $240,000
• Emanuel Schwartz and Kathryn Schwartz to Daniel Goodale, 15 Poplar, Jefferson, .31 acre, $180,000
• Kimberly S. Noirot to Jason Osborne and Jessica Osborne, 7384 Poore, North Kingsville, 6.7 acres, $299,900
• Reid Fetters and Camille Fetters to Gary A. Thompson, Route 6 (12.7 acres) and Guest (20 acres), New Lyme Township, $94,766
• Holly J. Lenart to Kurt Ekensten and Sharon L. Glovitch, 1306 Route 7. Pierpont Township, 8.2 acres, $216,000
• Terry L. Berkley to Larry D. Warner, 5480 Caine, Pierpont Township, 10 acres, $50,400
• Julia A. Swanson to RJMJ Properties LLC, 4899 Graham, Pierpont Township, 5 acres, $136,200
• Julia A. Cornell to RJMJ Properties LLC, 2130 Ford /2196 Ford /2180 Ford /2150 Ford, Pierpont Township, $136,200
• JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to 2nd Act LLC, 1507 Cherry, Plymouth Township, .47 acre, $71,000
• Morza Properties LLC to 1930W13th LLC, 1930 W. 13th, Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $75,000
• Ralph J. Misch to Jason Johnston and Tommi Johnston, 3216 Griggs, Sheffield Township, 2.5 acres, $30,000
• Klarich Farms LLC to Alexander Lloyd and Keesha Lloyd, Creek, Wayne Township, 10 acres, $115,000
• David E. Overmoyer and James L. Overmoyer et al to W. Windell Such and Mayne Such et al, Stanhope Kelloggsville, Williamsfield Township, 20.9 acres, $265,399
• Daniel Peplinski to Bear Creek Lodging LLC, Geneva, Morgan Township, .32 acre, $80,000
