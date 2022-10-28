• Matthew T. Amiott to Ashley Irene Ferguson, 124 Cedar, Geneva, .15 acre, $135,000.
• Deborah L. Zimmer to Brandon Miller, 261 Grant, Geneva, .28 acre, $126,000
• Christen M. Sonoski to Rory D. Frasure Jr., 2194 Center, North Kingsville, .81 acre, $170,000
• Stephanie L. Thorr to Christopher Rhodes and Tara Hawkins, 2887 King, North Kingsville, .36 acre, $158,000
• Jay C. McMellen and Barbara McMellen to Brian K. Dezman and Carolyn K. Dezman, 6345 Hedrick, North Kingsville, .6 acre, $275,000
• David J. Thomas to Jacob Sherlock, 7263 Regal, North Kingsville, .98 acre, $258,000
• Todd C. Rowe and Tracy J. Rowe to Paul A. Rini and Tiffany D. Rini, 6938 Richwood, North Kingsville, .35 acre, $139,900
• Jason D. Weeks and Kimberly A. Weeks to Dallas Donley Slay III and Melissa Lynne Slay, 2715 Gingertree, North Kingsville, .91 acre, $289,900
• Judith G. Runnion to Laura J. Zinger and Macus B. Zinger, 7330 Harmony Glen, North Kingsville, .92 acre, $265,000
• Todd J. Stofan and Julie A. Stofan to James Wright, 1330 Thiel, Lenox Township, 6.8 acres, $240,000
• Louis J. Horvath to Joseph F. Petti and Barbara M. Petti, 1777 Stumpville, Lenox Township, 9.2 acres, $176,000
• Priscilla J. Stopleton to Michael P. Wendolowski and Jennifer C. Wendolowski, Lenox Township, 1919 Route 46, 74.4 acres, $365,000
• James H. Walker and Kimberly Fleming to Michelle Peters and Steven Peters, 1033 Footville Richmond, Lenox Township, 30 acres, $175,000
• Stephen F. Magda to Amanda Lynn Osborne, 2782 Black Sea, Lenox Township, 5 acres, $225,000
• Mark Sowry and Cindy Crowell to Thomas R. Hackett and Kristiana M. Hackett, 579 Footville Richmond, Lenox Township, 3.1 acres, $160,000•
• Terry Vance Newhart Sr. and Joyce E. Newhart to Madison McDerment and Spencer Jones, 440 Footville Richmond, Lenox Township, 2 acres, $95,000
• Danny M. Troyer and Mary Troyer to RMC Real Estate LLC, Chappell, Lenox Township, 28.5 acres, $180,234
• Gary Louks to Brook E. Davis, 1617 Tompkins, Lenox Township, 5 acres, $172,500
• Josephine Miller to Nicholas Pinney II, 3843 Route 46, Lenox Township, 1.2 acres, $149,900
• David D. Shetler and Melvin D. Shetler to Jodi Ann Thurber and Tyson Thurber, 5349 Middle, Monroe Township, 4.5 acres, $100,000
• John B. Cunningham and Elizabeth Cunningham to Danielle Woods, 6727 Bushnell, Monroe Township, .99 acre, $89,900
• David A. Lewis to Michael Hagle and Leah Hagle, 6870 Reeves, Monroe Township, 34.8 acres, $162,000
• Tyson Thurber and Jodi Thurber to Shaun A. Forbes and Sarah Lynne Forbes, 4751 Beckwith, Monroe Township, 9.8 acres, $329,000
• Benjamin J. Fought and Emily N. Fought to Larry D. Kalinowski and Stephanie L. Thorr, 4922 Bushnell, Monroe Township, 7.9 acres, $260,000
• Peter Wagler and Leanna Wagler to Joseph H. Stribrny and Myong H. Stribrny, 2017 Forman, Morgan Township, 87.5 acres, $460,100
• Robert F. Bauer (trustee) and Robert F. Bauer Trust to Timonthy McDonald and Mary McDonald, 3619 Footville Richmond, Monroe Township, 10.2 acres, $185,000
• Dorothy J. Baker to Travis Kolesar and Mary Whiting, 3161 Knowlton, Morgan Township, 16.8 acres, $110,000
• Marc T. Dasen to James S. Medenis and Megan T. Medenis, Forman, Morgan Township, 4.4 acres, $45,000
• Daniel L. Wilber and Chauntel M. Wilber to Zachary T. Lattimer and Kaycee N. Rhoades, 3195 Main, Morgan Township, 1.4 acres, $249,900
• Laura A. Arnold and Edward M. Arnold to Donna L. Ocilka, Main, Morgan Township, $149,900
• Phyllis M. Krupa to Melvin L. Yoder, 6643 Route 45, Orwell Township, 56.3 acres, $280,000
• Willis J. Miller and Carolyn Detweiler to Raymond E. Detweiler and Regina B. Detweiler, 2257 Hague (2.7 acres) and 2283 Hague (.99 acre), Orwell Township, $175,000
• Robert J. Barnes to Neil A. Lee and Marie A. Lee, 2225 Moore, Orwell Township, 2.6 acres, $195,000
• John W. Taipale and Rosemary A. Taipale to Daniel J. Byler Jr. and Sally D. Yoder-Byler, 8173 Parker, Orwell Township, 67.7 acres, $291,500
• M&M Service and Sales Inc. to Papa Holdings LLC, 11 Maple, Orwell, .09 acre, $140,000
• C&C Diversified Ltd. to BAAAS Properties Limited Liability Company, 25 Main, Orwell, .45 acre, $120,000
• Kenneth A. McElroy and Betty McElroy (trustees) to Frances Armour, 77 Maple, Orwell, .39 acre, $134,000
• Katie E. Miller and Cornelius J. Miller to Daniel L. Shetler and Katie J. Shetler, 6878 Route 167, Pierpont Township, 10 acres, $80,000
• June A. Linder to Andrew S. Leonard, Creek, Pierpont Township, 6.8 acres, $23,800
• Menno Miller to Gabriella F. Campbell and Joseph M. Kangas, 5534 Route 167, Pierpont Township, 2.2 acres, $220,000
• Bradley J. Hackathorn to Jennifer Lynn Miller and Daniel Lawrence Miller, 201 Route 7, Pierpont Township, 29.6 acres, $287,000
• Julie A. Aldrich (trustee) and Bloom Family Protector Trust to Matthew Tucker and Mary Tucker, 1821 Rockwell, Plymouth Township, 5.1 acres, $258,000
• Shawn M. Weaver II to Quintin Blair and Kirstyn Blair, 1078 Garrison, Plymouth Township, 1 acre, $159,000
• Robert M. Houston to Christopher Duda and Julia Kenst, 3648 Austinburg, Plymouth Township, 2.9 acres, $200,000
• Bekbeato Inc. to Steven R. Pebbles and Jacqueline M. Crabtree, 3749 Mann, Pierpont Township, .88 acre, $170,000
• Aaron T. Hostetler and Amanda J. Hostetler et al to Josiah T. Olson and Audra N. Olson, 1336 Morgan, Pierpont Township, 92 acres, $480,000
• Robert B. Phelps and Joanna M. Phelps to Nicholas Cross and Jessica Heaven Cross, 2710 Slyvia, Pierpont Township, 5 acres, $295,000
• Joseph Peckol to Adam T. Gartner and Keshia Gartner, 2631 Route 46, Pierpont Township, 1.3 acres, $165,000
• Amy L. Scruggs-Coursen to Dominic A. Anderson and Nichola Anderson, 2681 Pinney Topper, Plymouth Township, .77 acre, $145,000
• Dennis C. Whitticar and Lisa M. Whitticar to Kathleen Leasure and Thomas Leasure, 7330 Woodard, Richmond Township, 26 acres, $355,000
• East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church to Habitat Protection LLC, 2661 Route 7, Richmond Township, .72 acre, $52,000
• Rebecca L. Honkonen to Jared Petro, 3521 Laskey, Rome Township, 5.7 acres, $160,000
• Audrey Rose Pennell to Joshua L. Wallace, 3360 Route 6, Rome Township, .89 acre, $103,000
• Laurel Rich to Jerod Barker, Route 45, Rome Township, 1 acre, $220,000
• Edward L. Griffin to Grand Valley Lanes LLC, 5334 Route 45, Rome Township, 1.7 acres, $65,000
