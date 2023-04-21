• Stephen J. Wimer and Carrie A. Wimer to Russell Anthony Lauzon, 3601 Vineland, Ashtabula Township, .36 acre, $192,500
• Keith H. Berrier and Alyssa Delaine Lampela to Mitchell D. Lemponen, 3120 Blair, Ashtabula Township, .14 acre, $92,000
• Cheri Pierson to Marilyn Rivera, 6430 Murray Ext., Ashtabula Township, .47 acre, $179,000
• JC Smith Investments LLC to Melvin Thompson Jr. and Kelly Noble, 5035 Nathan, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $119,000
• TLC Housing to Alexis R. Rosado, 614 58th, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $75,000
• Sharlene E. Bott to Jessica P. Cruz, 5405 Adams, .16 acre, $35,000
• James C. Hubbard to Shaylynn C. Glaettli, 1713 48th (.09 acre) and Benefit (.09 acre), Ashtabula, $89,900
• Jeffrey Jon Spencer to Brenda Romig and Randall Romig, 541 Liberty, Conneaut, .28 acre, $110,000
• Michael A. Coccitto and Cynthia K. Coccitto to Joshua A. Carr and Melodie M. Carr, 205 Main, Conneaut, .8 acre, $150,000
• Richard H. Spoor to Jessica L. Pecharka, 32 Chestnut, Geneva, .15 acre, $159,900
• Eric D. Bowser and Kristen A. Bowser to Stephanie Cole and Mark B. Cole, 531 Chestnut, Geneva, .68 acre, $255,000
• Dennis L. Diemer and Sandra R. Diemer to Stephanie S. Walker, 338 Woodlands, Jefferson, .15 acre, $180,000
• Brian Curtis to Richard H. Kelly, 169 Monroe, Jefferson, $29,000
• Esterer Farm LLC to Cleveland Museum of Natural History, South Ridge (9.2 acres and 42.2 acres), Kingsville Township, $20,000
• Jared Patterson to Michael E. Simmons, 1850 Route 45, Morgan Township, 10 acres, $315,000
• Secure Path Properties LLC to Gregory McQuaide, 1429 Route 45, Morgan Township, 5.4 acres, $281,000
• Elizabeth A. Burkley and Patrick J. Burkley to Jacob Susman and Dakota Susman, 209 Main, Orwell, .5 acre, $180,000
• Kevin W. Sidbeck and Randy A. Sidbeck to Rebecca Salinger and Edward Alan Cigany, 6603 Conley, Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $87,500
• Apex Bank to Christopher Morris and John Morris et al, 7139 Center, Saybrook Township, .51 acre, $59,900
• Cathryn L. Lacivita to Philip A. Morocco II, 5422 Lakeview, Saybrook Township, .05 acre, $75,000
• Mark A. Versaw and Marie Lynne Versaw to Kenneth Rodger Altier, 4540 Carpenter, Saybrook Township, .54 acre, $178,000
• Gerald Nierzejewski and Alisha H. Nierzejewski to Rochelle C. Jones and Richard A. Jones Jr., 1563 Elmwood, .Saybrook Township, 31 acre, $236,500
• Cory C. Fogle to Mark Wagner II, 1711 Lyndon, Saybrook Township, .18 acre, $118,500
• Geraldine H. Gill to Laura Jane Sartini, 1727 Walnut, Ashtabula, .31 acre, $240,000
