• Kristin Reilly to Brian Apolito and Rachel Apolito, 204 Caper and 205 Caper, Andover Township, $19,000
• James E. Hardwick and June A. Hardwick to Randy Rudd and Leann Richardson, 310 Main, Andover, .54 acre, $235,000
• Jolyn C. Kaplan to Kody Brown and Alana Drago, 4106 Rogers, Ashtabula Township, .24 acre, $143,000
• Maryan E. Mathis and Robert L. Mathis to Laura A. Guthleben and Timothy R. Guthleben, 635 Holden, Ashtabula, .87 acre, $180.977
• Elizabeth Ruiz to Jeffrey W. Porter and Apryle L. Porter, 5718 West, Ashtabula, .65 acre, $49,000
• A Team Empire LLC to Ronald K. Loveday, 860 Center, Ashtabula, .25 acre, $177,500
• Country Village Apts LLC to Mariana Diaz, 309 Prospect, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $141,200
• Mark Malizia to Reva A. Noble, 3509 Superior, Ashtabula, .09 acre, $74,900
• Edward J. Green Jr. to Wendi R. Carter and Chad A. Carter, 1124 17th, Ashtabula, .33 acre, $150,500
• Conneaut Foundation to Conneaut Harbor Investments LLC, Harbor, Conneaut, .13 acre, $45,000
• Emily R. Mundi and Terri L. Webb to Susan Marie Griswold, 747 Buffalo, Conneaut, .16 acre, $144,900
• Home Port Properties LLC to Joseph B. Wagner II and Merry Wagner, 77 Harrington, Conneaut, .09 acre, $160,000
• Jeffrey K. Baker to Raymond Perts, 247 Clay, Denmark Township, 15.7 acres, $70,000
• Lindsay M. Titman to Cheyanne R. Santiago and Donald Osterberg, 3181 Spencer, Geneva Township, .46 acre, $154,000
• NRVH Management Inc. to VC Geneva 1 LLC, 1014 Main, Geneva, .47 acre, $150,000
• Kenneth Moknach to Carl A. Zappitelli and Linda V. Zappitelli, 1865 Barnum, Harpersfield Township, 6.3 acres, $423,000
• Susan K. Raasch and Norman J. Raasch (trustees) to Melvin A. Byler and Mary D. Byler, 1589 Route 46, 5 acres, $159,000
• Laura L. Bobbitt to Dylan Dalton, 848 Lenox New Lyme, .85 acre, $141,000
• Deborah L. Johnson to Kenneth Moknach, 4106 Brydle, Kingsville Township, 4.2 acres, $180,000
• Chayne (Shane) Davis and Bradley Davis to Destiny Potter, Chappell, Lenox Township, 5 acres, $21,434
• Timbered Trails Ltd, to David F. Miller and Daniel D. Miller, Black Sea, Lenox Township, 81.1 acres, $275,000
• East Union Road LLC to Thomas G. Partridge Jr. and Christina M. Partridge, 3080 East Union, Lenox Township, 1.4 acres, $65,000
• Lorraine A. Britton to Nicholas J.Bitoni, 6072 Root, Monroe Township, 5.4 acres, $170,000
• Greg Pal to Moses A. Byler, Carson, Plymouth Township, 2.3 acres, $10,000
• Annie R. Vassar to Windsor Road Land LLC, Hall Richmond Township, 23.2 acres, $99,900
• Windsor Road Land LLC to Ervin N. Miller and Mary Ann Miller, Hall, 23.2 acres, $108,000
• DGDSJMJC LLC to Paul T. Hamerly, Gravel, Saybrook Township, .06 acre, $385,000
• Kevin G. Butcher to Ramon Rodriguez and Veronica Gonzalez, South Ridge (7.5 acres and 2.4 acres), Saybrook Township, $52,000
• Dabco Property 1 TE LP to Andre Mathey, 5820 North Ridge, Saybrook Township, .55 acre, $129,000
• James Colbow to James D. Kroupa and Joshua W. Weaver, 4609 Footville Richmond, Trumbull Township, 5.5 acres, $219,000
• Jay R. Anderson and Joann M. Anderson to Henry L. Yoder and Ella E. Yoder, Lake Vue, Rome Township, .35 acre, $8,000
• Orsborne’s Rentals LLC to Julie A. Jones, 1650 4th, Ashtabula, .1 acre, $45,000
