• William E. Schubert and Patricia K. Schubert (trustee) to Eric J. Eland and Wendy S. Eland, 1919 Route 307, Austinburg Township, 16 acres, $528,000
• Clifford D. Baggott to Windsor Road Land LLC, Hague, Colebrook Township, 60.6 acres and 120.9 acres, $730,000
• Via Ventures LLC to Morgan T. Kazee, 223 Park, Conneaut, .10 acre, $88,000
• Diane Neiger and Julie Reigler to Mary M. Henneman and Chris A. Henneman, 152 Carnegie, Conneaut, .50 acre, $137,000
• Tina E. Hackathorn and Debra Hurst Hackathorn to Sunrise Acres Farm LLC, 3900 South Denmark, Denmark Township, 139.4 acres, $483,000
• Joseph B. Sudrovic and Sarah Sudrovic to Paraphrin CFC OH LLC, 5158 Fairfax, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .23 acre, $158,000
• Cecil M. Chapin to Jason Elliott, 4133 South Ridge, Saybrook Township, 3 acres, $120,000
• Scott M. Swanson to Donald Bailey, 3271 Austinburg, Saybrook Township, .52 acre, $135,000
• Alecia A. Gersin to Malynda Salyers, 3139 Chapel, Saybrook Township, .53 acre, $62,000
• Ahmed Shahata and Hoda Shehata to Richard A. Johnston, 1031 Union, Saybrook Township, .15 acre, $84,500
• John T. DeBarber to Henry J. Miller, 1311 3rd, Ashtabula, .14 acre, $80,000
• Thomas R. Yoder to Victoria Silvis and James Cortez Yoculan, 227 High, Conneaut, .11 acre, $60,000
• Divvy Homes Warehouse LLC to Chad M. Myers and Raydquel A. Myers, 119 Elm, Geneva, .19 acre, $130,100
• Jeff Lindberg to Jason Reiter, 214 Franley, Jefferson, .33 acre, $166,000
• Tom Greene and Geraldine M. Wills et al to William S. Wasson, Center (Route 20), North Kingsville, 3 acres, $95,000
• James A. Severino Jr. and Sarah R. Puchan to Brandon Reinker, 1926 15th, Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $122,491
• Windsor Road Land LLC to John L. Yoder and Norman Yoder, Atkins (1.1 acres) and Barrett (30 acres), $160,000
