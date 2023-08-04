• Tiffany L. Braden to Ricky C.A. Tatters Jr. and Marielle L. DeMarco, 169 Prospect, Andover, .33 acre, $155,000
• AND1 LLC to Riya Investments Inc., 828 58th (.25 acre)/618 58th (.17 acre)/623 58th (.2 acre), Ashtabula, $165,550
• MTA 1 LLC to Riya Investments Inc., 426 57th (.08 acre) and 416 57th (.08 acre), Ashtabula, $260,450
• AND4 LLC to Riya Investments Inc., 607 57th (.08 acre) and 603 57th (.08 acre), Ashtabula, $110,350
• EFA2 LLC to Riya Investments Inc., 5215 Adams and 5211 Adams (.11 acre), Ashtabula, $110,350
• M@E@A, LLC to Riya Investments Inc., 4821 Cornell (.06 acre)/228 Burroughs and 232 Burroughs (.03 acre)/918 37th (.06 acre) and 922 37th (.09 acre)/, Ashtabula, $203,350
• MTA1, LLC to Riya Investments Inc., 4706 Topper (.07 acre) and 906 43rd (.12 acre), Ashtabula, $260,450
• MMA3 LLC to Riya Investments Inc., 5419 Main (.07 acre) and 5411 Main (.12 acre), Ashtabula, $224,950
• Ronald L. Kibler to David H. Hopkins, 654 Main, Geneva, .27 acre, $156,000
• Karen L. Keefe to Malinda M. Davis, 169 Roosevelt, Geneva, .46 acre, $205,000
• Lindsey M. Mayle to Twin Hill Properties LLC, 2151 Walter Main, Harpersfield Township, .41 acre, $160,000
• Joseph A. Eckart to Brad Seiler and Dallas Dawson, 5400 Hoffman, Hartsgrove Township, 4.9 acres, $350,000
• Michelle R. Massaro to Curt Williams and Amber Williams, 6825 Forest, North Kingsville, .49 acre, $240,000
• Raebeca Stien to Marcus A. Noel, 3235 Lake, Saybrook Township, 2.6 acres, $500,000
• Edward F. Gaffney Life Estate and Ellandra Easton (remainderman) to Rachael N. Davison, 7280 New Hudson, Windsor Township, 1.9 acres, $265,000
• Perry R. Millard and Mayme D. Millard to Trenten Jenkins and Maaike Jenkins et al, 6522 Route 7, Andover Township, 41 acres, $286,000
• Travis Stapleton and Laura Stapleton to William A. Wiseman and Heather L. Wiseman, 1225 Beechwood and 1226 Beechwood, Andover Township, $42,850
• Mary Ann Leombruno (trustee) and Mary Ann Leombruno Revocable Trust to Rebecca L. Owens, 531 Knollwood, Ashtabula Township, .54 acre, $260,000
• Janis K. Dorsten to Willow Trails Real Estate LLC, 5715 West, Ashtabula, .42 acre, $38,000
• Wilifred Camacho to Carla K. McLain, 1120 58th, Ashtabula, .40 acre, $115,000
• The Andover Bank to Jeffrey M. Westcott, 424 38th, Ashtabula, .14 acre, $25,500
• DJC Property Management Services Ltd. (as trustee) to Daryn Capitena, 3727 West, Ashtabula, .34 acre, $15,000
• Ana Echeverria to Anthony DiDonato and Kimberly DiDonato, Scott (.26 acre) and 13th (.10 acre), Ashtabula, $16,000
• Johna Benson to Randall Bacsik, 413 Depot, Conneaut, .18 acre, $68,000
• Janice Leonard to Ellen K. Bode, 261 Fifield, Conneaut, .14 acre, $125,000
• Enrique M. Aponte to AND4 LLC, 4447 Myers, Geneva Township, 24.5 acres, $200,000
