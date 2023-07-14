• James K. Zirkle and Bonita J. Zirkle to Bradley Plemmons and Melissa Moon, 3477 Netcher, Denmark Township, 9.5 acres, $55,000
• Michael J. Brestowski to Lori A. Watts, 578 Eagle, Geneva, .19 acre, $109,900
• Matthew Painter and Ashley M. Painter to Edgewater Cleveland Investments LLC, 4989 North River, Harpersfield Township, 2.3 acres, $320,000
• DG Residential LLC to Ashley Painter, 26 Dorset, Harpersfield Township, .38 acre, $140,000
• Three Kings Properties LLC to Ben L. Byler and Enos L. Byler et al, Center, North Kingsville, 7.8 acres, $172,600
• Gennaro A. Gaudio and Crystal Ma Gaudio to Marc Harrower and Krystal Harrower, 3739 Riverdale, Morgan Township, 10 acres, $290,000
• Frank David Asbury to Nathaniel X. Lee, 116 Dorsey, Orwell, $37,000
• Northern Trust Company (trustee) and Lawrence J. Schreiber Trust to Aaron C. Miller, Huntley, Windsor Township, 36 acres, $270,000
• Ziss Brothers Construction Co. Inc. to Jonathan Brace, Rome Rock Creek, Morgan Township, .31 acre, $2,000
• Michael J. Kotula (trustee) to Krishna Radhe LLC, 1604 19th, Ashtabula, 1 acre, $975,000
• Lawrence First and Donna First to Ronald F. Cleversy and Debra J. Cleversy, 1361 Open and 1362 Open, Andover Township, $48,900
• Andrew Zidek to Anthony M. Christopher and Susan B. Christopher, 1322 Bonanza and 1323 Bonanza, Andover Township, $34,000
• Valerie McDowell to Want To Sell Now LLC, Nathan (.13 acre) and 5863 Ogden (.12 acre), Ashtabula, $34,000
• Kathryn K. Sedmak to The Chalk Box Get Fit LLC, 5521 Main, Ashtabula, .25 acre, $63,450
• Lester A. Bolen and Annette Bolen to Thomas Maynard and Gayle Maynard, Route 6 (1.3 acres) and 5235 Hayes (.75 acre), Cherry Valley Township, $74,100
• Joseph M, Johnston to JSH Properties LLC, 397 Furnace, Conneaut, .17 acre, $20,000
• Bruce Lunquist and Charles Lunquist to Cherie Ivory, Kathryn (.06 acre) and 4901 Thomas (.38 acre), Geneva-on-the-Lake, $195,000
• Jeffrey N. DiDonato and Danielle N. DiDonato to Paige Campbell and Kevin Woodburn, 310 Hillyer, Jefferson, .48 acre, $307,500
• Bonnie J. Lampela to Tyler W. Racy, Brydle, Kingsville Township, 6.3 acres, $37,500
• Ralph Gromley and Ann Gromley to Ronald L. Atkinson Jr., 3767 Creek, Kingsville Township, 1.1 acres, $172,172
• Jibran Rios to Jay J. Becker and Susan K. Becker, 2691 Plymouth Gageville, Sheffield Township, 1.5 acres, $300,000
• Robert Cunningham and Deborah E. Cunningham to John D. Miller and Dorothy S. Wros Miller, 6994 Pymatuning Lake, Williamsfield Township, $1,000
• Uncle Bill’s Farm LLC to James M. Photiou and Karol M. Beech, 8218 Cox, Windsor Township, 45 acres, $970,000
• Joshua Kovats and Sheneese Kovats to Erin Lampman Allen, 52 Roaming Rock, Rome Township, .27 acre, $268,000
