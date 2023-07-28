• George L. Distel and Dale Distel to Bryan K. Schwartz and Catherine E. Schwartz, 846 Mill, Conneaut, .12 acre, $90,000
• Rodger C. Rafiner and Andrea W. Rafiner to Kristen R. Parsell, 3850 County Line, Geneva Township, 2.5 acres, $364,900
• Southwind Property Solutions LLC to Meagan Deperro, 338 Main, Geneva, .17 acre, $98,000
• Matthew Taylor to Conrad A. Wilkinson, 1333 Griggs, Jefferson Township, 15.7 acres, $220,000
• Kenneth L. Baker and Diana J. Baker to 2nd Act LLC, 12 Jefferson, Jefferson, .24 acre, $185,000
• Linda S. Dreslinski to Derek Dreslinski, 5400 Arbor, Kingsville Township, 1.65 acres, $300,000
• Country Village Apts LLC to Shylo D. Matthews, 3384 Center, North Kingsville, 1 acre, $280,000
• Anthony D. Takacs and Timothy D. Takacs to Richard Hacker and Jody McClenaghan, 3771 Overlook (.2 acre) and Laskey, Rome Township, $50,000
• Mary E. Belding to Eric Lynch and Renee DiDonato, 2679 Walnut, Saybrook Township, .13 acre, $310,000
• Abigail L. Bowers to Luis Felipe Gonzalez, 1658 3rd, Ashtabula, .20 acre, $120,100
• Elizabeth A. Simmons to Gavin B. Chapman and Hope E. Hughes, 4222 Valley View, Ashtabula, .1 acre, $122,500
• DiFiore Family Properties LLC to NS Retail Holdings LLC, 4117 Main, Ashtabula, 1.2 acres, $281,250
• Erik Hoenigman to Justin Vinkler and Evan Landgraff, 503 44th, Ashtabula, .11 acre, $145,000
• Paul A. Cole to Luis D. Ramos Jr., 3823 Ann, Ashtabula, .25 acre, $31,000
• David E. Seward to Emily Boban and Nicholas Osborne, 4020 Broadway, Geneva Township, 2.6 acres, $217,500
• David R. Carlton and Jean R. Carlton to Lisa Herda and Steve Herda, 910 Nearing, Geneva, .31 acre, $250,000
• Tyce Matthew Workman and Rachel Lynn Roberts to Anthony Hausermann and Aimee Hausermann, 5368 Dibble, Kingsville Township, 3.4 acres, $399,999
• David Lindsay to Charles Reynolds, 2911 Water, Morgan Township, .51 acre, $231,000
• Hope E. Hughes to Jose L. Reynoso, 1206 Elk, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $120,000
• Robert M. Riddell to David McGrath, 4437 Shore, Saybrook Township, .26 acre, $325,000
• John Hershberger to John D. Miller and Dorothy S. Miller, Plank, Windsor Township, 5.1 acres, $25,000
• Chadwick Fernandez and Denise Fernandez to Casey M. Smith, 530 Rome Rock Creek, Rome Township, .25 acre, $189,000
