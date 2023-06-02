• Bradley T. Woodworth and Sandra L. Shane (co-trustees) et al to David Thomas, 532 Heritage, Jefferson, $110,000
• Housing and Urban Development to Tami C. Nelson, 3675 South Ridge, Kingsville Township, 1.5 acres, $230,000
• Viola C. Ingramm to Mark Falke and Janet D. Falke, 5841 Route 193, Kingsville Township, 1.1 acres, $61,750
• Renee Price to Paul Skwera, 2058 Route 46, Lenox Township, 5 acres, $135,000
• Jennifer L. Wood to Christopher A. Neitzel and Dawn M. Neitzel, 6550 Richardson, Monroe Township, 20.4 acres, $355,000
• Mary Jo Vasti to Jesse L. Kirk, 4964 Wetmore, Monroe Township, 3.9 acres, $210,000
• Darren Hart and Chassidy Hart to Henry Yoder and Melvin Yoder, Leffingwell, Orwell, .46 acre, $8,250
• Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (trustee) and Wilmington Trust NA to Jacob Deligianis, 801 Garrison, Plymouth Township, 2.8 acres, $95,000
• John P. Caston to David Zern, 1857 Maple Saybrook Township, .07 acre, $170,000
• Susan Lattin to Samantha K. Kenyon, 4207 Lake, Saybrook Township, .27 acre, $250,000
• Theodore Artman and Stephanie Artman to Noralynn Cryblskey and Kristy N. Cryblskey, 776 Dutchcraft, Andover Township, $33,700
• Darcy Wright to Vinice Savage, 1806 Carterland, Ashtabula Township, .80 acre, $105,000
• Robert J, Niemi and Jeanne A. Niemi to Tina Eileen Hackathorn, 3401 Shomo, Ashtabula Township, .51 acre, $190,000
• Ashtabula Homes II LLC to Chuntaye Letrice Jordan, 4310 Coleman, Ashtabula, .12 acre, $82,000
• James Barrick to William P. Kaydo, 1979 Bridgeview, Conneaut, .96 acre, $150,000
• Jolene D. Rawlins to Joan D. Limpert and Daniel Charles Limpert, 331 Dibble, Conneaut, .67 acre, $74,000
• Patricia D. Anderson Life Estate to Mitchell G. Newhart and Cheryl D. Newhart, 6332 Weaver, Monroe Township, 5 acres, $206,000
• Tyce M. Workman to Wesley V. Wertz and Jeanne D. Wertz, 5300 Footville Richmond, Richmond Township, 23.1 acres, $105,000
• Conrad Joseph Sirca to Craig Thomas, Boy Mar, Rome Township, .83 acre, $20,000
• Nathan J. Martin to Raelene Jezior and Michael Jezior, 2111 South Ridge, Saybrook Township, .75 acre, $165,000
• Dennis Gallagher to Kathlene Osten, 5930 Lake, Saybrook Township, $177,500
• AMAF LLC to Robert C. Larkins and Sue A. Larkins, Huntington, Saybrook Township, .43 acre, $35,000
• Kathlene K. Osten to Chelsea Heston, 2306 16th, Saybrook Township, .24 acre, $122,000
• Terry L. Moses and Patricia A. Moses to Jennifer L. Brickman and David L. Brickman, Rockaway, Rome Township, .27 acre, $5,000
• Paul A. Cole to Tatreko S. Adams and Kimberly R. Adams, 1105 41st, Ashtabula, .14 acre, $12,500
• Christopher R. Degennaro to 1931 Harbor LLC, 1931 Harbor, Ashtabula, .06 acre, $39,000
• Ashtabula Homes LP to Debra A. Brandt, 727 16th, Ashtabula, .20 acre, $99,500
• Evelyn B. Reed to Michael T. Barrowman and Cynthia L. Barrowman, 3203 River Glen, Austinburg Township, 2.6 acres, $306,000
• William E. Allen and Jeffrey E. Allen to Robert Marshall, 150 Salisbury, Conneaut, .64 acre, $135,000
• Steven A. Hook and Karen L. Hook to David Marchewka and Lindsay Marchewka, Sylvan, Geneva Township, 1 acre, $30,000
• Jennifer L. Fink to Zoe Ebersole, 189 Eagle, Geneva, .14 acre, $116,000
• EYZC RE LLC to Steven Novotny, 155 Burrows, Geneva, .14 acre, $30,000
• Keith J. King to Anthony M. Monda, 502 Roosevelt, Geneva, .36 acre, $157,000
• James J. Kunka and Marchell T. Kunka to Deborah Quinn Krabacher, 157 Maple, Orwell, .76 acre, $140,000
• Jean L. Wright to Michael D. Jones and Martha Jones, Garrison, Plymouth Township, 4.5 acres, $45,000
• First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC to Glen D. Neel III and Julie Neel, 1796 Route 7, Richmond Township, 40.4 acres, $130,000
• James E. Andrus to William Taggart III and Emily Taggart, 6627 Crawford, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $170,000
• Michael T. Surin and Teri L. Surin to Tonya Grimes, 5442 Lakeview, Saybrook Township, .07 acre, $296,000
• Curtis J. Stewart and Tamara N. Stewart to Judy L. Smith and Jerry Smith, 3775 Maple, Sheffield Township, 39.3 acres, $240,000
• Rebecca D. Eidens to Jeffrey B. Zaugg and Cheryl M. Zaugg, 2710 Pine Ridge, Sheffield Township, .86 acre, $158,000
• Paula Goluk to Allan A. Gingerich and Mindy B. Gingerich, 4997 Route 322, Windsor Township, 3 acres, $83,380
