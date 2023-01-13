• Francis D. Conzo and David F. Conzo to Darrel Nowicki and Lynn Alice Nowicki, 4682 Webb, Andover Township, .76 acre, $129,900
• Kevin Snider and Kayla Pfouts to Sara E. Hapach and Matthew P. Hapach, 3236 Ridgewood, Ashtabula Township, .49 acre, $180,000
• Michael R. Gibson and Amy J. Gibson to Karl Williamson and Sherry Williamson, Buttonwood, Ashtabula Township, 1.3 acres, $23,000
• Martin Arredondo to Anthony John Mikula, and Paula A. Waybright, 1380 Hamlin, Ashtabula, .16 acre, $140,000
• Gordon Daily and Cara Daily to Antonio T. Acierno, 545 Route 45, Austinburg Township, 14 acres, $248,700
• Richard S. Fisher to Timothy C. Parks and and Stacey M. Parks, 1182 Tote, Austinburg Township, 2 acres, $385,000
• Joseph A. DeNunzio and Lorrie A. DeNunzio to Mark A. Hall and Suzan K. Hall, 1940 Bridgeview, Conneaut, .73 acre, $395,000
• David Majda to Marlin Miller, South Denmark (33.8 acres and 77.3 acres), Denmark Township, $265,000
• David J. Beseda to Gionico Investments LLC, 17 Route 20, Geneva, .16 acre, $400,000
• Timothy C. Parks and Stacey M. Parks to Brian Hupp, 635 Bridle, Geneva, .34 acre, $350,000
• Brian W. Fair to Appel Property Rentals LLC, 5120 Geneva, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .09 acre, $120,000
• David L. Weir and Judith R. Weir (trustees) et al to Steven E. Butcher, 591, Heritage, Jefferson, $90,000
• Lida J. Maurer to Bruner Land Company Inc., Fox, Kingsville Township, 39.7 acres, $159,800
• U.S. Bank Trust National Assn. (trustee) and VRMTG Asset Trust to Grandview Unlimited LLC, 16 Leffingwell, Orwell, .46 acre, $75,000
• Ale M. Ferrell to Salvation Army, 2001 Prospect, Saybrook Township, 3.4 acres, $715,000
• Raymond Dombroski and Carolyn Dombroski to Lena Lee and Bruce Hamilton, 1032/1033/1034 Riviera, Andover Township, $79,300
• Heaven L. Turnbull to Michelle Petersen, 159 Hickory, Andover, .25 acre, $140,900
• Benjamin D. Colucci to Caitlin Estridge and Cory Johnson, 6226 Edwards, Ashtabula, .14 acre, $154,000
• Kenneth B. Greenlief to 3110 W Main LLC, 1043 6th (.16 acre) and 5th (.14 acre), Ashtabula, $60,000
• Timothy P. Richards and Marcia D. Richards to Adam M. Jarvi, 964 Fern, Conneaut, .17 acre, $135,500
• Michael W. Swiss to Timothy Santell and Karen S. Santell, 915 Buffalo, Conneaut, .12 acre, $60,000
• Brian S. Stevenson to Peter Janson, 2726 Water, Morgan Township, 1 acre, $56,500
• Joseph J. Klein to Brad W. Beals and Tiffany Beals, 112 Park, Orwell, .68 acre, $180,000
• Susan E. Pasanen to Robert A. Ferrando, 1528 Gladding, Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $108,000
• Dennis J. Meinke (trustee of the Dennis J. Meinke Living Trust) to Lisa Garbiso and Michael Garbison, 4749 Footville Richmond (5.1 acres) and Footville Richmond (3.3 acres), Trumbull Township, $183,000
• Hermann W. Asmus to Lori Benn, 1806 13th, Ashtabula, .15 acre, $79,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.