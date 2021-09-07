• John T. Bowler and Connie F. Bowler to Danielle N. DiDonato and Jeffrey N. DiDonato, 305 W. Cedar St., Jefferson, .47 acre, $392,000
• Richard Kreal Sr. to Eli A. Petersheim, 2355 Mill Road, Cherry Valley Township, 25 acres, $300,000
• Burden Relief LLC to Emerald Housing LLC, 447 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .12 acre, $47,000
• Geneva Warehousing LLC to RVS Holdings and Investments Co., 114 Water St., Geneva, 1.6 acres, $165,000
• Ashley L. Faulx and Michael Faulx to Deanna Lee Weber, 2396 Plum Creek Drive, Morgan Township, .38 acre, $430,000
• State Road Industrial Development LLC to Ineos Pigments USA Inc., 600 State Road, Ashtabula Township, 7 acres, $125,000
• Michael Louis Mello and Sharon C. Mello et al to Amanda M. Good and Sharon C. Mello et al, 1412 Myrtle Ave., Saybrook Township, .27 acre, $38,250
• John E. Smith to Mirl Timmons and Brenda L. Timmons, 4315 Beck Road, Plymouth Township, 5.1 acres, $280,000
• Amanda M. Good, Sharon C. Mello et al, Amanda M. Good, 1412 Myrtle Ave., Saybrook Township, .27 acre, $114,750
• Neil LaRusch and Nicole LaRusch to John E. Smith and Mary J. Smith, 3315 Brooks Ave. (1 acre) and Holiday Drive (3.1 acre), Saybrook Township, $330,000
• Marcella B. Burns to Rochelle Shimek, 21 E. Ashtabula St., Jefferson, .35 acre, $117,000
• Brandon J. Van Loocke to Roger D. Maynard and Elnora J. Maynard, 2800 Brown Road, Sheffield Township, 4.9 acre, $170,000
• James L. Bartlett, Phillip Spehar, Janet L. Bruey, Palmer Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .09 acre, $31,999
• Michael R. Stoneman to Douglas Campbell Jr., 811 Center St., Ashtabula, .17 acre, $10,000
• Highland Eagle Properties Co. LLC to Samual C. Lynch and Rhonda C. Lynch, 1797 Route 167, Jefferson Township, 3.1 acres, $699,500
• Colleen M. Welty and James C. Welty et al to James C. Welty and Gen M. Welty, 2804 E. Center St., North Kingsville, 1.2 acre, $16,000
• Kenneth C. Kondas and Kristine L. McGill to Evan R. Nagle and Clementine A. Morgenstern, 1407 Lyndon Ave., Saybrook Township, .30 acre, $150,000
• Jeri Lynn Poling to Sue E. Krupa, 4396 Route 45, Rome Township, 1.2 acres, $111,000
• Wilmer M. Troyer and Shirley D. Troyer to Kenneth J. Smullen, 145 Park St., Orwell, .59 acre, $160,000
• Kara L. Altman (trustee), Lavonne L. Bradshaw Revocable Living, Miller and Brown Enterprises LLC, 2817 King Road, North Kingsville, .35 acre, $215,000
• Skender Duriqi to Jas Trading Company LLC, 512 W. 41st St., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $40,000
• D&L Homes Ltd., Dorinda K. Miller (trustee), Dorinda K. Miller Revocable Trust, 5418 N. Ridge Road (2.6 acres) and Carterland Drive (17.9 acres), Ashtabula Township, $125,000
• Richard J. Tabin and Patricia A. Tabin to Jason Tylenda and Jennifer Tylenda, Penguin Avenue, Andover Township, $5,000
• Kenneth Collins and Cheryl Collins to Cristi Guyaux, 803 Winnebago Drive, Andover Township, $11,500
• Ruth M. Reinker to David R. McFarland and Twila J. McFarland, 4330 Wade Ave., Saybrook Township, 2.4 acres, $205,000
• Daniel R. Fisher and Dan A. Miller to Mose I. Miller and Lovina E. Miller, Bulah Road, Denmark Township, $151,092
• William D. Pope Jr. to Kenneth A. Wood, 5071 State Line Road, Monroe Township, 1 acre, $73,000
• Jennifer L. White to Syan J.J. Lyzen and Gregory M. Lyzen, 6733 S. Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, 1 acre, $250,412
• Eric J. Bregar, Heather A. Kantor et al, MZ Springs LLC, 833 W. Main Road, Conneaut, .37 acre, $105,000
• Dorothea J. Markley to Brian M, Lubanski and Brandi M. Lubanski, 4860 Hyde Road, Hartsgrove Township, 6.1 acres, $150,412
• DSV SPV2 LLC to Austin Michael Reed and Jessica Lynn Reed, 5435 Adams Ave., Ashtabula, .24 acre, $47,500
• Kenneth D. Garris to William A. Shera and Michele S. Shera, 736 Camplands Blvd and 737 Camplands Blvd., Andover Township, $35,700
• Wayne Lusebrink to Edward P. Vigil and Victoria L. Vigil, Penguin Avenue, Andover Township, $28,000
• Kevin R. Harmon and Barbara A. Harmon to William P. Murphy and Laura L. Murphy, 345 Frolic St., Andover Township, $17,500
• Gloria J. Batya, Elsa M. Gabriel, Brent D. Buell, 6612 Fourth Ave., Andover Township, .22 acre, $35,000
• Nicholas A. Pellegrino and Heather A. Pellegrino to Dana A. Limpert and Chris A. Limpert, 849 Chestnut St., Geneva, .99 acre, $345,000
• Charles A. Glogouski and Jeanne L. Glogouski to Dante S. Gramuglia and Summer R. Pacholke, 4008 Ireland Road, Hartsgrove Township, 5 acres, $275,000
• US Bank Trust National Association to Douglas Hitchcock, 2350 Creamer Road, Kingsville Township, 5 acres, $119,129
• Donnie Troyer to Martin E. Slaubaugh and Mary Ann W. Slaubaugh, 6070 Route 86, Windsor Township, 2.8 acres, $22,500
• Big Bay 6 LLC to M19 Real Estate LLC, 818 Center St. and 818 W. 57th St., Ashtabula, .21 acre, $39,100
• Paul E. Byler to Larkin Street Homes LLC, 40 W. Main St., Orwell, .42 acre, $130,000
• Jaimie L. Lillis, Keven Platt, Briana Sandli, 37 S. Cedar St., Geneva, .16 acre, $110,500
• Jeff S. Jordan Inc. to Cassandra Sines and Chad D. Sines, 7234 Route 45, Orwell Township, 10.3 acres, $50,000
• Bruner Land Company Inc. to James Steibig and Corrina K. Steibig, 5284 S. Wright St., Kingsville Township, 2 acres, $14,900
• Eugene F. Pipoly to Kimberly Jo Helbig, Root Road, Monroe Township, 5.1 acres, $29,000
• Virginia L. Schilling to Urie U. Byler, 1597 Middle Road, Pierpont Township, Pierpont Township, 55 acres, $332,000
• Jesse Hipps and Melody L. Hipps to Brandy M. Tracy, 4112 Creek Road, Kingsville Township, .64 acre, $115,000
• Alwyn L. Bush and Jackie M. Bush to Mitchell Alan Hatfield and Jessica E. Hatfield, 2166 Morning Star Drive, Morgan Township, .22 acre, $234,000
• Helen A. Goeltzenleuchter to Alexander M. Hynd III, 4286 S. Ridge Road, Geneva Township, 1 acre, $137,500
• Victor Maretic to J.J. Detweiler Enterprises Inc., 265 Route 6, New Lyme Township, 5 acres, $16,700
• Seth J. Brickel to Cabana Properties III LLC, 7516 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula Township, .69 acre, $84,000
• Bianca Vera Gonzales to Henry A. Cicon, 2259 W. Center St., North Kingsville, 2.7 acres, $21,100
• Joyce Ann Juhasz, Nikki Santana, Tammy Santana, 1421 Norwood Drive, Saybrook Township, .19 acre, $58,300
• David B. Gale and Martha J. Gale to Josh Cochran and Shelley Cochran,727 Nearing Circle, Geneva, .52 acre, $225,000
• Catherine R. Perrone to Angela Gregory, 615 Orange St., Conneaut, .17 acre, $80,000
• Michael R. Waters and Jodi Waters to Pamela D. Taylor, 5247 Woodman Ave., Ashtabula, .30 acre, $75,000
• William J. Guhde and Christopher J. Guhde et al to Sherry M. Guhde and Christopher J. Guhde, Twitchell Road, Williamsfield Township, .31 acre, $15,000
• Joyce L. Stokes to Bossy’s Way Farms LLC, 4549 Route 46 (88.7 acres) and Lenox New Lyme Road (140.9 acres), New Lyme Township, $764,000
• Jackie Nerone to Frederick E. Burtt, 1042 W. 57th St., Ashtabula, .79 acre, $50,000
• Christopher Busch to Steven Bartone and Jennifer Bartone, 5104 N. Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, 2 acres, $160,000
• Michele Johns to Lori Slekar, 1025 Harbor St., Conneaut, $170,000
• Donna J. Reigert, Jason Reigert, Renee Reigert, 1861 LaFever Road, Harpersfield Township, 1.5 acres, $190,000
• David W. Horton and Arlene B. Horton to LS Construction and Remodeling LLC, 1309 Walnut Blvd., Ashtabula, .22 acre, $45,000
• Laurie E. Hiles to Jeffrey B. Zaugg Jr., 5024 N. Myers Road, Geneva Township, 4.1 acres, $140,000
• Gregory R. Borden to Highland Eagle Properties Co. LLC, 536 Rome Rock Creek Road, Rome Township, .25 acre, $108,758
• James Miller and Joan Miller to At Home Property Group LLC, 3654 Center Road (68.8 acres) and 3696 Center Road (66 acres), Monroe Township, $233,200
• Patricia A. Clint to Joseph P. Boomhower, 6628 Austinburg Road, Ashtabula Township, 1.2 acres, $155,000
• Robert David Fargo, Lori Jean Contorer, Zachary Mehalic, 2535 Burlingham Drive, Saybrook Township, $99,500
• Timothy P. Burk and Jennifer M. Burk to Jason H. Varner and Sherry L. Varner, 4825 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, .62 acre, $485,000
• John C. Pustai (trustee) and Jan C. Pustai Family Trust to Thomas C. Wochele and Gayle A. Wochele, 5312 Route 534, Hartsgrove Township, 1.1 acre, $100,000
