Ashtabula County Land Bank Executive Director Eddy Eckart will be leaving the organization on Jan. 26, after working with the organization since 2018, according to a press release from the land bank.
“I am very proud of the work we have accomplished since 2018,” Eckart said. “The land bank has helped stabilize neighborhoods across the county, and we are now in position to help rebuild those communities. It is a bit of a bittersweet moment for me because I have truly enjoyed building the organization and having a positive impact on the county in which I live.”
When reached via telephone on Monday, Eckart said he will remember the relationships the land bank was able to foster with communities and county agencies. “We couldn’t have made the pivot from being a [demolition] only organization, to one that does a lot of different community activities without the collaboration of all those entities,” he said.
Eckart said the land bank has two state grants coming this year. “I think we’re very well positioned for the future,” Eckart said. One grant will fund demolition of blighted commercial and residential properties, and the other will help clean up and assess county brownfield sites, he said.
Eckart said the land bank is working in partnership with the Ashtabula County Port Authority and the county’s planning department on the brownfield grant.
“We couldn’t have gotten where we are without Eddy’s help in spearheading all these initiatives,” Commissioner J.P. Ducro, vice president of the land bank board, said in the press release. “He is truly going to be missed. We wish him the best.”
“Hardworking and dedicated people with outstanding vision such as Eddy’s are a true inspiration,” Ashtabula County Treasurer and land bank Board Member Angie Maki-Cliff said in the release. “He shows a commitment to quality and excellence and is dedicated to the betterment of our community. I count myself very lucky to have had the opportunity to work alongside Eddy. The Ashtabula County Land Bank and the Treasurer’s Office will miss him and truly appreciate all the work he has done.”
Eckart said he is extremely grateful to board members, past and present.
“I think any time we talk about the land bank, it’s important to give credit to [former Ashtabula County County Treasurer] Dawn Cragon for starting it,” Eckart said. “It’s become an integral part of stabilizing neighborhoods in this county.”
Eckart also praised Maki-Cliff.
“It’s been a pleasure working with Treasurer Angie Maki Cliff over the last several months,” he said. “She understands and supports the role of the land bank in revitalizing Ashtabula’s communities and the organization is in good hands in her and the board’s stewardship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.