JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The county will be hosting an event for residents to dispose of hazardous materials, including paint, stain, batteries, household cleaners, and other items.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at A-Tech, according to the Ashtabula County website.
"Household Hazardous Waste Day is a great opportunity to get rid of those items you can't dispose of through conventional means," County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. "I hope residents take advantage of this recycling event that is free and open to all county residents."
The event will only be open to Ashtabula County residents, and proof of residency will be required, according to county officials.
The event is not open to commercial businesses.
Tires, explosives, ammunition, gas cylinders, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals and large quantities of unknown chemicals will not be accepted, according to county officials.
For more information call 440-576-1530.
