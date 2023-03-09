ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The 2023 Ashtabula County Home Show begins Friday at the Ashtabula Towne Square.
The event is hosted by the Ashtabula County Chambers of Commerce and runs through the weekend.
Preparations for the event have gone well, said Geneva Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sue Ellen Foote.
As of Wednesday morning, 50 vendors had signed up for the event, Foote said.
The Home Show will run from Friday to Sunday, with hours for the event matching mall hours. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The show was canceled in 2020, and did not take place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foote said organizers are still working to get the event back to its pre-pandemic stride.
The show is the largest of its kind in the county.
“We just want to not let it falter,” Foote said.
Chambers of commerce throughout the county collaborate on the event.
“It’s kind of like the kickoff for spring, and plugging all these businesses we have,” Foote said.
There will be food trucks at the event again this year, including Mary’s Urban Kitchen and Rolling Smoke BBQ, Foote said. Ashtabula Towne Square may also book a food truck.
Among the vendors, Sunrise Greenhouse and Farm Market will have plants and fry pies, and will be there Friday and Saturday, Foote said.
Additionally, Premier Metals, a purveyor of metal roofs will be at the event, as will window and door company WSA, Foote said.
“We’ve got window and gutter people,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Department will also be present at the event.
“They’re going to have a car, [if] people want to go check it out, get pictures, that sort of thing,” Foote said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.