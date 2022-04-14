Ashtabula County High School Graduation Dates
• Conneaut High School, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at New Leaf Event Center
• Edgewood High School, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 in the school’s gymnasium
• Geneva High School, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at SPIRE Institute
• Grand Valley High School, 2:15 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at the school
• Jefferson High School, 7 p.m. Friday, May 20 in the school’s gymnasium
• Lakeside High School, 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 in the school’s auditorium
• Pymatuning Valley High School, 3 p.m., Sunday, May 22 in the school’s performing arts center
• St. John School, 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 in the school’s gymnasium
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.