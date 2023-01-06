• Ryan Thomas Smith, of 5885 Mellon Court, Galloway, was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of gross sexual imposition, one third-degree felony and two fourth-degree felonies.
Smith is accused of raping a person between July 1 and Sept. 5, and having sexual conduct with a minor less than 13 years of age between May 1 and Sept. 30, 2021, and having sexual contact with a person when he purposely compelled the person to submit by force or threat of force between July 1 and Sept. 5.
• Luke Thomas Demanett, of 993 Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road, Dorset, was indicted on four counts of receiving stolen property, one fourth-degree felony, one fifth-degree felony, and one first-degree misdemeanor.
Demanett is accused of receiving a stolen vehicle, a stolen trailer, a stolen license plate, and a stolen tree stand on April 30.
• David Patrick Hayes, of 7887 Route 7, Williamsfield, was indicted on one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and three counts of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Hayes is accused of stealing catalytic converts and damaging property between May 21 and 23.
• Dante Wayne Brown, of 4000 South Ridge Road, Kingsville Township, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Brown is accused of possessing 1.52 grams of methamphetamine on June 22.
• Zachary S Nickoson, of 504 State Street, Conneaut, was indicted on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Nickoson is accused of raping a three-year-old and a four-year-old between Jan. 1 and July 28.
• Amanda K Griffith, of 4936 Route 322, Orwell, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Griffith is accused of possessing 1.9 grams of methamphetamine, and a fentanyl-related compound on June 12.
• Shane P Collins, of 5818 Beech Drive, Mentor, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies, and one count of trafficking in cocaine, one count of trafficking in heroin, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies.
Collins is accused of possessing 3.64 grams of methamphetamine, possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance after previously being convicted of a felony, preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute, or distributing 6.37 grams of cocaine, preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 4.16 grams of tramadol, heroin and fentanyl, and having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a way that it was accessible to the driver on March 12.
• Christopher Ray Boone, of 126 15th Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, three counts of assault and one count of domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanors, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Boone is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure to commit assault and domestic violence, causing or attempting to cause harm to three people, including a family or household member, and creating a substantial risk of harm to another person’s property in Monroe Township on March 23.
• Troy Alexander Hess, of 7755 Martin Drive, Conneaut, Austin Brett Barris, of 223 South Portland Avenue, Youngstown, Niguel Adrean Boone, of 126 15th Street, Conneaut, and Jessica Ann McBride, of 438 Harbor Street, Ashtabula, were indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, four counts of assault, first-degree misdemeanors, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
They are accused of trespassing in an occupied structure to commit assault, causing or attempting to cause harm to four people and creating a substantial risk of harm to another person’s property in Monroe Township on March 23.
• Terrance Darnell Carson, of 4725 Hope Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Carson is accused of raping and having unlawful sexual contact with a person on June 21.
