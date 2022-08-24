EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Bridgette Myra Kane, of320 Sylvia Drive, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Kane is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a law enforcement officer, resisting or interfering with her lawful arrest, and preventing, obstructing or delaying the performance of a public official’s authorized act on July 1.
• Ryan Michael Spaid, of 2878 Padarnarum Road, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Spaid is accused of possessing 1.8 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 2, 2021.
• Stacy L Yankie, of 17249 Stocking Road, Madison, was indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Yankie is accused of possessing 1.76 grams of methamphetamine and unspecified amounts of Methylphenidate and Psilocyn on April 12, 2021.
• Luke Thomas Demanett, of 993 Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road, Dorset, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony.
Demanett is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure where a person was present or likely to be present in order to commit theft on Nov. 6, 2021.
• Raymond Allan Modic, of 12303 Kinsman Road, Newbury, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of abduction, a third-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Modic is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a person with a deadly weapon, removing a person by force or threat from where they were located, and causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on May 2.
• James Robert Carle, of 5139 University Drive, Geneva, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Carle is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a household member on March 13, after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
