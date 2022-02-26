EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Matthew Dylan Sawyers, of 7945 Ninevah Road, Geneva, was indicted on one count of kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony.
Sawyers is accused of removing a person from a place or restraining their liberty and violating the terms of a protection order on Nov. 11, 2021.
• Shauna Delaine Balliet, of 268 State Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of violating a protection order and one count of burglary, third-degree felonies.
Balliet is accused of violating the terms of a protection order and trespassing in an occupied structure with the purpose of committing a crime on Nov. 28, 2021.
• Brian L. Potts Jr., of 325 West 48th Street, Apartment 607, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Potts is accused of breaking into an unoccupied structure and stealing a gas can on Dec. 20, 2021.
• Jordan Stewart Lewis, of 149 Evergreen Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Lewis is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on Dec. 13, 2021, after previously pleading guilty or being convicted of domestic violence.
• Theron Allen Simmons Jr., of 681 Garrison Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.
Simmons is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure to commit a criminal offense, on Nov. 12, 2021.
• Roy Michael Stepp, of 4203 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Andover, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Stepp is accused of possessing one gram of methamphetamine and less than .1 grams of tramadol and fentanyl on Dec. 23, 2020.
• Keith Allen Brenizer, of 6018 Route 6, Pierpont, was indicted on one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of menacing by stalking and one count of telecommunications harassment, first-degree misdemeanors.
Brenizer is accused of causing a person to believe he would cause them or a household member harm or mental destress on Dec. 16.
• Justin Tyler Stroud, of 1319 Route 45, Austinburg, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Stroud is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on July 2, 2020, after previously pleading guilty or being convicted of domestic violence.
In another case, Stroud was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Stroud is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Oct. 5, 2020, after previously pleading guilty or being convicted of domestic violence.
In another case, Stroud was indicted on one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
Stroud is accused of knowingly causing a person to believe he would cause them or a family our household member harm or mental distress on June 2, 2021.
In another case, Stroud was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Stroud is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a household or family member on Feb. 11, 2021, after previously pleading guilty or being convicted of domestic violence.
• Chayton Reed Althar, of 81 East Main Street, Orwell, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony.
Althar is accused of acquiring, having, carrying or using a sawed off shotgun with a barrel less than 16 inches long on April 15, 2021.
• Becky Rae Goudge, of 384 Madison Street, Conneaut, Krista Lee Adkins, of 207 East Market Street, Akron, and Larry Lee Krueger, of 228 West 50th Street, Ashtabula, were indicted on one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony, and one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
They are accused of stealing two firearms, coins, stamps, collectibles and a television between March 23 and 25, 2021.
• Wilson Dejesus Jr., of 5222 Nathan Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on five counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Dejesus is accused of raping a child between Dec. 1, 2020 and Aug. 23, 2021.
• Malikhi Jermaine Coleman, of 1911 Lambros Lane, Apartment I6, Ashtabula, and Ivan Jamall Grover, of 835 Avenue, Ashtabula, were indicted on one count of felonious assault, and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
They are accused of caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a person by means of a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure on April 27, 2021.
• John Thomas Morris was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one second-degree felony and two fourth-degree felonies, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony.
Morris is accused of possessing 28.8 grams of methamphetamine and a fentanyl-related compound.
• Jasmine Andrea Ruth, of 1025 Thayer Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony.
Ruth is accused of possessing a fentanyl-related compound on Aug. 6, 2021.
• Vivian L. Corpening to Jorge A. Tellado Rodriquez, 5401 Adams Ave., Ashtabula, .16 acre, $99,000
• Tammy Lynn Wright, 4 Fishermen LLC, 4 Fishermen LLC, 220 Daniels Ave., Conneaut, 8.6 acres, $53,333
• Donald B. Wright Jr. Life Estate, Tammy Lynn Wright, 4 Fishermen LLC, 220 Daniels Ave., Conneaut, 8.6 acres, $106,666
• Edward Callahan and Marina Callahan to Louis Lepore and Maria Lepore, 794 Jayco St., Ashtabula Township, $10,800
• Terri A. Van Sant to Corey Brunstetter and Lesley Brunstetter, Dutchcraft Avenue, Andover Township, $11,100
• Gregory Paarker, Joanne Parker, Debora A. Evans, Winnebago Drive, Andover Township, $29,000
• Charles J. Lillis and Margaret P. Lillis to Ryan Mock and Magen Mock, 431 Roosevelt Drive, Geneva, .37 acre, $158,000
• Country Village Apts. LLC to Emerald Housing LLC, 5945 West Ave., Ashtabula, .28 acre, $325,000
• Grandwell LLC to Marilee Burton, East Main Street, Orwell, .70 acre, $140,000
• Charles A. Richards and Carol L. Richard to Richard E. Hanna and Bonnie Sue Hanna, 336 Main St., Andover, 2.2 acres, $160,000
• Rhonda L. Appleton to Robert A. Appleton, 1826 E. 47th St., Ashtabula, .18 acre, $90,000
• Sandy Simpson and Bonnie Harris to Nicholas P. Gildone and Jane A. Gildone, 1065 Golf View Road, Conneaut, .29 acre, $146,400
• Windsor Road Land LLC to Raymond E. Hostetler and Anna J. Weaver-Hostetler, Route 322, Windsor Township, 10.5 acres, $100,000
• Barbara Jo Roth and Kathleen L. Bunnell et al to John V. Puline and Deborah L. Puline, 261 Reig Ave., Conneaut, .18 acre, $75,000
• Barbara J. Swortwood to Mary Jo Taylor, 6000 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, $155,000
• Investors Research Inc. to Michael L. Bambarger and Melissa A. Bambarger, 1004 W. Main Road, Conneaut, .17 acre, $40,000
• Curtis K. Marando and Theresa L. Marando to James W. Gray IV and Helen A. Gray, 2910 Linna Drive, Saybrook Township, .14 acre, $200,000
• John H. Radwancky to JDJ Enterprises LLC, 1136 E. 16th St., Ashtabula, .53 acre, $65,081
• R.A. Beall Properties LLC to Lucinda A. Taylor and Glenn S. Taylor, Clubside Drive, Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $232,350
• Stephen L. Bohm to Francess J. Kovarik Jr., Homewood Avenue and 2706 Shadyside Ave., Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $80,000
• Steven M. Hatfield to Sara Maddox, 683 Maple St, Conneaut, .08 acre, $32,900
• Valerie Ann Teed, Dillon Herenden, Kerrigan Fuduric, 5277 Route 534, Windsor Township, 61.1 acres, $148,000
• Daniel Sichko to Russell Guthrie, 4022 Todd Ave., Ashtabula, .11 acre, $10,000
• Judy A. Anservitz to Allen William Scholes, 2470 Route 307, Austinburg Township, 1.7 acres, $175,000
• Christopher Dewey, Emily Dewey, Kathryn Marie Dann, 1280 Sawyer Drive, Geneva, $208,000
• Daniko Bell to Lynnice M. Spikes, 3146 Pinney Topper Road, Plymouth Township, 1 acre, $202,000
• Roger R. Dean to And4 LLC, 615 W. 54th St., Ashtabula, .24 acre, $32,000
• Ina M. Coates to James Yeager and Kelly Yeager, 975 State Road, Harpersfield Township, 3.4 acres, $175,000
• Michael A. Adams to Jocelyn Hernandez, 3979 Lake Road, North Kingsville, 1 acre, $155,000
• Carl D. Dixon to Joanie M. Keehn and Kevin Keehn, 1802 County Line Road, Harpersfield Township, 77.2 acres, $410,000
• Mark Joseph Massi and Vincent Anthony Massi to Daniel I. Headley and The DH Trust U/T/A, 540 Creek Road, Conneaut, .69 acre, $165,000
• Thomas W. Ahola and Patricia S. Ahola to Nicholas J. Gorris and Melissa A. Gorris, Morning Point, Morgan Township, .54 acre, $45,000
• Bryan Reed to Roxana M. Reed and William J. Reed Jr., 4563 N. Myers Road, Geneva Township, 5.5 acres, $264,000
• R&E Growth Properties Ltd to Marc Mahoney, 180 Park Ave. and 182 Park Ave., Conneaut, .07 acre, $80,000
• Zachary James Russo to Regina Burns and Roger Burns, 2641 Burlingham Drive, Saybrook Township, $163,700
