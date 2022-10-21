EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Stephen Paul Spencer Jr., of 5618 Dunbar Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Spencer is accused of possessing 2.47 grams of fentanyl on Oct. 10, 2021.
• Dale M Gutschmidt, of 6709 West Law Road, Valley City, and Michael Andrew McDonald, of 3247 Randall Court, Rock Creek, were indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
They are accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit theft, and stealing a refrigerator on Oct. 29, 2021.
• Larry Lee Krueger was indicted on one count of aggravated possessing of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Krueger is accused of possessing less than .1 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 6.
• Philip John Pochatko, of 578 Broad Street, Upper, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Pochatko is accused of stealing $2,100 in cash between Feb. 1 and July 31.
• Billy O Martin Jr., of 5680 Anderson Road, Pierpont, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and seven counts of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Martin is accused of making, presenting, or using any record, document or thing, knowing it to be false, to mislead a public official, and receiving multiple stolen vehicles on Aug. 5.
• Benjamin L Beckwith, of 3610 Sentinel Road, Dorset, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Beckwith is accused of receiving a stolen truck in Denmark Township on Nov. 17, 2021.
• David Brainard, of 7360 Gane Road, Williamsfield, was indicted on one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children, second-degree felonies.
Brainard is accused of casuing serious physical harm to a child between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16.
• Eric Duncan Derricoatte, of 616 West 39th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Derricoatte is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 9.2 grams of cocaine, possessing 9.2 grams of cocaine, possessing scales, baggies and a cellphone and possessing .18 grams of fentanyl on April 25.
• Dustin James Ruland, of 3583 Austin Road, Lot 75, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and one count of LSD, fifth-degree felonies.
Ruland is accused of possessing 2.61 grams of methamphetamine, .28 grams of fentanyl, and .1 grams of LSD on March 11.
• Carlos Anthony Alicea was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Alicea is accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol after previously being convicted of three OVI offenses and possessing heroin on April 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.