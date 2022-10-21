EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

• Stephen Paul Spencer Jr., of 5618 Dunbar Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

Spencer is accused of possessing 2.47 grams of fentanyl on Oct. 10, 2021.

• Dale M Gutschmidt, of 6709 West Law Road, Valley City, and Michael Andrew McDonald, of 3247 Randall Court, Rock Creek, were indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

They are accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit theft, and stealing a refrigerator on Oct. 29, 2021.

• Larry Lee Krueger was indicted on one count of aggravated possessing of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Krueger is accused of possessing less than .1 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 6.

• Philip John Pochatko, of 578 Broad Street, Upper, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Pochatko is accused of stealing $2,100 in cash between Feb. 1 and July 31.

• Billy O Martin Jr., of 5680 Anderson Road, Pierpont, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and seven counts of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Martin is accused of making, presenting, or using any record, document or thing, knowing it to be false, to mislead a public official, and receiving multiple stolen vehicles on Aug. 5.

• Benjamin L Beckwith, of 3610 Sentinel Road, Dorset, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Beckwith is accused of receiving a stolen truck in Denmark Township on Nov. 17, 2021.

• David Brainard, of 7360 Gane Road, Williamsfield, was indicted on one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children, second-degree felonies.

Brainard is accused of casuing serious physical harm to a child between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16.

• Eric Duncan Derricoatte, of 616 West 39th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.

Derricoatte is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 9.2 grams of cocaine, possessing 9.2 grams of cocaine, possessing scales, baggies and a cellphone and possessing .18 grams of fentanyl on April 25.

• Dustin James Ruland, of 3583 Austin Road, Lot 75, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and one count of LSD, fifth-degree felonies.

Ruland is accused of possessing 2.61 grams of methamphetamine, .28 grams of fentanyl, and .1 grams of LSD on March 11.

• Carlos Anthony Alicea was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Alicea is accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol after previously being convicted of three OVI offenses and possessing heroin on April 25.

