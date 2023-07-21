EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• David Charles Kissel, of 7814 Depot Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Kissel is accused of causing serious physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 27.
• Arianna Rachelle Grubbs, of 6145 Bardmoor Boulevard, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony.
Grubbs is accused of possessing more than 100 grams of a fentanyl-related compound on Feb. 3.
• Leo Young, of 3921 Bucyrus Avenue, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Young is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure when another person was present to commit assault and causing or attempting to cause harm to a person on March 4.
• Alexander Carlisle, of 5145 University Drive, Geneva, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Carlisle is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Sept. 16, 2022 after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
• Leroy Pudder, of 1768 South Denmark Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Pudder is accused of possessing methamphetamine on April 3, 2022.
• Jeffrey Lee Cosme-Reyes, 72 Noe Avenue, Orwell, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of obstructing official business and one count of resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanors.
Cosme-Reyes is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member, obstructing justice and interfering with a lawful arrest.
• Nicolas Allen Bell, of 3575 North Broadway, Geneva, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Bell is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household members and interfering with a lawful arrest on March 1.
• Earl Yankie, of 3585 Route 193, Kingsville, was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, one count of driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, a first-degree felony, and tail lights and illumination of rear license plate, a minor misdemeanor.
Yankie is accused of having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a way as it was accessible to the driver or a passenger, operating a vehicle while his license is suspended, and failing to have at least one functioning taillight in Geneva Township on Nov. 17, 2020.
• Alan Lamont Corrado, of 7076 Whitesands Boulevard, Madison, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, one count of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony, one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree felony.
Corrado is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure to commit violation of a protection order and theft, violating a protection order, stealing papers and/or locks, and possessing drug paraphernalia on March 3.
• Jay Edward Paxton, of 533 Heritage Square, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Paxton is accused of possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle in such a way as to be accessible to the driver or a passenger and possessing hydrocodone on Jan. 24.
• John Robert Senita, of 5747 Main Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of criminal trespass, a fourth-degree felony.
Senita is accused of trying to trespass in a habitation when any person is present or likely to be present and entering or remaining on the land of a person on Feb. 15.
• Kenneth Reid Walker, of 2425 Homewood Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree felony.
Walker is accused of possessing methamphetamine, possessing a fentanyl-related compound, and hypodermic or syringe on April 28.
• Keith Nathaniel Richards, of 5140 Creek Road, Andover, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, first-degree felonies, one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Richards is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to peace officers with a deadly weapon obstructing official business on Aug. 12, 2022.
