EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Adam Lee Bakos, of 5673 Bradley Brownlee Road, Kinsman, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony.
Bakos is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 2, after previously being convicted of five OVI offenses in the last 20 years.
• Jason David Dames, of 731 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.
Dames is accused of possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony and carrying a handgun concealed on his person on June 7.
• Gary Anthony Moscorelli, of 2941 South Ridge East, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Moscorelli is accused of possessing 1.53 grams of methamphetamine and .9 grams of a combination of fentanyl and heroin on Sept. 5, 2021.
• Sergio Antonio Rosario, of 1414 West 10th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of attempted aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Rosario is accused of creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to two people by means of fire or explosion and causing those people to believe he would cause them serious physical harm on June 5.
• Joshua Robert Niemi, of 3401 Shomo Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Niemi is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to two people with a baseball bat, causing physical damage to property and causing harm to family or household members on June 5.
• Steven Paul Spencer, of 5618 Dunbar Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of attempted aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Spencer is accused of creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to two people by means of fire or explosion and causing those people to believe he would cause them serious physical harm on June 5.
• Shane Patrick Robert, of 5618 Dunbar Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possession of L.S.D., fourth-degree felonies.
Roberts is accused of selling or offering to sell between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana and possessing between 10 and 50 doses of LSD on May 23, 2020.
• Christian Darrow Fettig, of 3266 Mill Street, Rock Creek, was indicted on one count of possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Fettig is accused of possessing .22 grams of methamphetamine and between 10 and 50 doses of LSD on May 23, 2020.
• Vaughn Andrew Johnston, of 3000 Schweitzer Road, Rock Creek, was indicted on one count of trafficking in marihuana and one count of possession of LSD, fourth-degree felonies.
Johnston is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing for distribution, or distributing between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana and between 10 and 50 doses of LSD on May 23, 2020.
• Dennis Cox, of 2701 Hale Road, Painesville, was indicted on three counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.
Cox is accused of having sexual contact with a child less than 13 years of age between Jan. 1 and May 31, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.