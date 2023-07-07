EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Frederick Antonio Matthews, of 4701 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in heroin and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Matthews is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance while under indictment for a felony drug offense and possessing digital scales, baggies and cellphones with criminal intent on Feb. 28, and selling or offering to sell less than one gram of heroin on January 26.
• Seth Thomas Fox, of 6145 Bardmoor Boulevard, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Fox is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing less than 200 grams of marijuana and possessing a cellphone and digital scales with criminal intent on Feb. 3.
• Alan Corrado, of 6090 North Ridge Road West, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Corrado is accused of possessing over the bulk amount of methamphetamine on July 1, 2022.
• Christopher James Pignatiello, of 11995 Fowlers Mills Road, Chardon, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Pignatiello is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance on April 29, 2022, after previously being convicted of a violent felony.
• Faith Sue Ann Rhodabarger, of 93 North Broadway, Geneva, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Rhodabarger is accused of conveying or attempting to convey drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility on Sept. 2, 2020, and possessing a mixture or substance containing a fentanyl-related compound on Sept. 1, 2020.
• Michael Spears, of 93 North Broadway, Geneva, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in heroin, one third-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony, one count of possession of heroin, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Spears is accused of selling or offering to sell between one and five grams of heroin on Aug. 1, 2020, selling or offering to sell between five and 10 grams of heroin on Sept. 2, 2020, possessing between five and 10 grams of heroin on Sept. 2, 2020, and possessing tramadol on Sept. 2, 2020.
• Jessica Marie Bales, of 10514 Collins Drive, Espyville, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Bales is accused of possessing less than the bulk amount of methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia on July 16, 2021.
• Timothy Alan Richmond, of 4501 West Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two fourth-degree felonies and one fifth-degree felony, two counts of trafficking in heroin, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Richmond is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance on Feb. 28 after being convicted of a felony drug offense, selling or offering to sell a fentanyl-related compound on Jan 4, selling or offering to sell between one and five grams of a fentanyl-related compound on Feb. 6 and Feb. 15, selling or offering to sell less than one gram of heroin on Jan. 26 and Feb. 22, and possessing digital scales, baggies and cellphones with criminal intent on Feb. 28.
