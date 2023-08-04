EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Jayson Ray Barnett II, of 1311 West 3rd Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Barnett is accused of possessing methamphetamine and a fentanyl-related compound and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance on Oct. 4, 2022.
In another case, Barnett was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, first-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Barnett is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing between 20 and 50 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing between 20 and 50 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing methamphetamine, baggies, digital scales and papers on Feb. 2, 2023.
• Abigail Louise Skaggs, of 2489 Route 6, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of theft, a first-degree felony.
Skaggs is accused of stealing cash between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2022.
• Nicole C. Booth, of 1446 West 10th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Booth is accused of attempting to influence, intimidate or hinder the victim of a crime from filing charges by force or threat and stealing a car on March 28.
• Richard Andrew Prinkey was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Prinkey is accused of possessing methamphetamine on Jan. 3, 2023.
