• Jaylin Rayshaun Robinson, of 5313 Stark Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies, and one count of negligent assault, a third-degree felony.
Robinson is accused of altering, destroying, concealing or removing any record, document or thing to impair its value as evidence, possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance while drug dependent, in danger of drug dependence, or a chronic alcoholic, and negligently causing physical harm to a person with a deadly weapon on May 24.
• Eugene Clark Cottom, of 527 West 36th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of arson, a fourth-degree felony.
Cottom is accused of causing or creating substantial risk to a vehicle by means of fire or explosion on June 4.
• Kevin L. Singleton, of 4237 Main Avenue, Apartment 2, Ashtabula, was indicted on three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, one third-degree felony and two fourth-degree felonies.
Singleton is accused of selling or offering to sell between one and five grams of fentanyl on Feb. 6, Feb. 8, and Feb. 22.
• Gabriel James Heniger, of 494 Blaine Street, Geneva, and Kaleb Garford Williams, of 4196 North Ridge Road East, Geneva, were indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
They are accused of causing serious physical harm to a person on June 3.
• Erich J. Kirk, of 1715 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Kirk is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person with a deadly weapon on June 10.
• Jeffrey Nagle Jr., of 702 West 35th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of misuse of credit cards, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Nagle is accused of receiving a stolen Mastercard and misusing a Mastercard on June 7.
• Cyler Irvin Renninger, of 144 Riverside Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Renninger is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on May 29.
• Andrew Scott Frank, of 188 North Main Street, Andover, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, one fifth-degree felony and one first-degree misdemeanor.
Frank is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a pregnant family or household member on May 28.
• Andrew Ray Anslow, of 2698 Route 193, Dorset, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Anslow is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on June 25, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Chester A. Arcaro III, of 252 Lee Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Arcaro is accused of receiving a stolen vehicle between April 19 and 22, 2022.
• Sherry Ann Karbacka, of 5917 Mechanicsville Road, Orwell, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Karbacka is accused of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on March 16.
• Ashley A. Morrow, of 1868 Kinsman Way, Lakeland, Florida, was indicted on four counts of of trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies, one count of attempted illegal administration or distribution of anabolic steroids and one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of possessing a defaced firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Morrow is accused of possessing boldenone, nandrolone, drostanolone and trenbolone, and attempting to administer, prescribe or dispense an anabolic steroid, and possessing a shortened-barrel AR-15-style rifle with no serial number on July 25.
• Dwayne Muncy, of 3226 Avondale Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Muncy is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing a fentanyl-related compound on Sept. 19, 2022.
• Gloria J. Fortney, of 1217 Perryville Place, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Fortney is accused of selling or offering to sell less than five grams of cocaine on Sept. 6, 2022, and selling or offering to sell a fentanyl-related compound on Sept. 19, 2022.
• Darcell Jackson, of 19431 Monterey Avenue, Euclid, was indicted on one count of trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony.
Jackson is accused of selling or offering to sell between one and five grams of heroin on Oct. 11, 2019.
• Daylevauntae Wofford, of 5105 Chestnut Avenue, Ashtabula, and Mastafa Siler, of 281 Williams Street, Painesville, were indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
They are accused of possessing methamphetamine and conveying a drug of abuse onto the grounds of the Ashtabula County Jail.
• Donald Marquad Dial was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
Dial is accused of conveying or attempting to convey drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a restricted facility.
• Ashley N. P. Alston, of 13313 Ferris Avenue, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse or intoxicating liquor onto the grounds of a specified facility, a third-degree felony.
Alston is accused of delivering to or attempting to deliver a weapon, a drug of abuse or intoxicating liquor to a person confined in a detention facility on Sept. 1, 2022.
• Marlon Weeden was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony.
Weeden is accused of conveying or attempting to convey drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a restricted facility.
• Jamar K. Brown was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Brown is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a person with a deadly weapon on May 2.
• Michael Townsend was indicted on one count of assault, a third-degree felony.
Townshend is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a employee of the Department of Rehabilitation and corrections while an inmate at a state correctional institution on May 23.
• Ryan Hagan, of 4089 Schweitzer Road, Rock Creek, was indicted on two counts of arson, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Hagan is accused of causing damage or creating the substantial risk of damage to property and a structure by means of fire or explosion and trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit a felony on April 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.