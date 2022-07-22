EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• William Jay Lambert, of 2852 Peterson Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies.
Lambert is accused of failing to bring his motor vehicle to a stop after being ordered to stop, altering, destroying, concealing or removing drugs to impair their value or availability as evidence, and possessing more than 6.91 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 25, 2021.
• Delonte Robert Dyer, 2605 North Bend Road, Number 204, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Dyer is accused of possessing a firearm on April 13, after previously being convicted of a felony.
In another case, Dyer was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Dyer is accused of committing or attempting to committing a theft offense using a handgun on April 10.
• Raymond Childs, of 8518 Fortney Road, Orwell, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Childs is accused of possessing .11 grams of methamphetamine on July 27, 2021.
• Todd Nowakowski, of 7299 Route 7 South, Andover, was indicted on one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Nowakowski is accused of preventing, obstructing or delaying the performance of a public official’s capacity and resisting arrest on April 26.
• Amanda Lynn Bauer, of 180 Grant Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bauer is accused of possessing 1.75 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 15, 2021.
• Jeffrey Scott White, of 2229 Cardinal Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.
White is accused of trespassing in a habitation while someone else is present or likely to be present and violating the terms of a protection order between March 4 and March 15.
• Travis Allen Lintz, of 547 Penn Street, Linesville, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, and one count of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.
Lintz is accused of inflicting, attempting to inflict, or threatening to inflict physical harm on another while attempting, committing or fleeing from a theft offense, and attempting to steal a motor vehicle on May 6.
• Joshua Peter Daughtry, of 1592 Brown Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence and one count of disrupting public services, fourth-degree felonies.
Daughtry is accused of causing serious physical harm to a family or household member and impairing the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency on Nov. 23, 2020.
• Anthony Duane Colon, of 1592 Brown Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony.
Colon is accused of possessing between 27 and 100 grams of cocaine on Sept. 21, 2021.
• Zachary Raymond Hicks, of 243 High Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Hicks is accused of possessing .5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 16, 2021.
• Jonathan Gabriel Belt, of 4321 Mells Road, Dorset, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
Belt is accused of failing to notify the Sheriff’s Office of a change of address as required on Jan. 12.
• Adam Lee Bakos, of 5678 Bradley Brownlee Road, Kinsman, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a third-degree felony.
Bakos is accused of operating a vehicle while above the legal limit on Feb. 2, after previously being convicted of a felony OVI.
• Jerry C Pegram, of 625 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Pegram is accused of obtaining or exerting control over a vehicle without the consent of the owner on Feb. 14.
• John Walter Smith Jr., of 8504 Route 534, Windsor, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Smith is accused of possessing .2786 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a substance that contained a fentanyl-related compound on Oct. 8 and 9, 2021.
• Wesley Allen Thomas, of 383 Main Road, Orwell, was indicted on four counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Thomas is accused of raping a minor between December 26, 2019
• Brandon Robert Swope, of 517 Chestnut Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Swope is accused of receiving a stolen vehicle between Sept. 21 and 28, 2020.
• Christopher William Foster, of 130 East Chalmers Street, Youngstown, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony.
Foster is accused of possessing .49 grams of fentanyl and 1.85 grams of heroin and fentanyl on Sept. 28, 2020.
• Nicholas McIntyre, 414 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
McIntyre is accused of alerting, destroying, concealing or removing suspected narcotics, resisting or interfering with his arrest, and possessing .1 grams of fentanyl on Jan. 3.
• Galynn Lee Dubach, of 3925 North Ridge Road East, Lot 90, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Dubach is accused of interrupting or impairing na telephone being used for a public service or emergency communication and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on April 10.
• Javaun Anthony Whitted, of 2213 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Whitted is accused of possessing marijuana, scales, baggies and money on April 24, 2021.• Michael Emanual Lyons, of 5231 Route 193, Kingsville, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Lyons is accused of possessing between one and five grams of a fentanyl-related compound on Nov. 9, 2021.
• Staci Lynn Johnson, of 2806 Humphrey Avenue, Ashtabula, and Scott Matthew Hughell, of 1433 West 4th Street, were indicted on one count of breaking and entering and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
They are accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit theft and possessing a pipecutter, flashlights, knives, a sledge hammer and a hack saw on May 3.
In another case, Hughell was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Hughell is accused of possessing 1.7 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 27, 2021.
• Rusty James Thomas, of 383 East Main Street, Apartment 201, Orwell, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Thomas is accused of knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on May 30 after previously pleading guilty or being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Tyler Jamon Selway was indicted on one count of assault, a third-degree felony.
Selway is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to an employee of the department of rehabilitation and correction.
• Jeffrey Edward Beauvais, of 6837 South Boulevard, Andover, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies.
Beauvais is accused of possessing 3.12 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance on Dec. 17, 2021, after previously being convicted of a felony.
• Roderrius Timothy Gaston, of 100 Morse Avenue, Painesville, was indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Gaston is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing less than 200 grams of marijuana and possessing a digital scale and U.S. currency on Sept. 9, 2020.
• Matthew Lee Rutter, of 13079 Ridge Road, West Springfield, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.
Rutter is accused of raping a minor and having sexual contact with a minor between Jan. 11 2017 and Jan. 10, 2019.
• Nathanial Frazier Clark, of 502 West 40th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Clark is accused of possessing .53 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 31.
