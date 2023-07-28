EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• David A. Mullet Jr., of 8482 Old Orchard Road Southeast, Warren, was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Mullet is accused of transporting or having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a way that the firearm is accessible to the operator or a passenger on Feb. 22, 2022.
• Frankie John Wlotzko, of 4139 Stanhope Kellogsville Road, Andover, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Wlotzko is accused of stealing a vehicle on March 11.
• Frankie John Wlotzko was indicted on one count of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case and one count of escape, third-degree felonies, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Wlotzko is accused of attempting to influence, intimidate or hinder the victim of a crime from filing charges by force or threat, breaking or attempting to break detention, and stealing a vehicle on March 28.
• Nicholas F Paterniti, of 10163 Prospect Road, Strongsville, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a third-degree felony, and one count of failure to stop after an accident and one count of driving under OVI suspension, first-degree misdemeanors.
Paterniti is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a drug of abuse after previously being convicted of five or more OVI offenses, failing to stop after an accident, and driving under a suspension on April 19.
• William James Reeves, of 10295 Halstead Road, Mantua, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Reeves is accused of possessing methamphetamine on June 12, 2022.
• Charles John Roberts, 5214 Old Lake Road, Apartment 1, Geneva, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one third and one fourth degree felony.
Roberts is accused of selling or offering to sell methamphetamine on March 17 and 23, 2022.
• Javaun Anthony Whitted, of 2213 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies, and two counts of domestic violence and one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Whitted is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure in order to cause harm to a family or household member on March 11 and 13, and stealing property on March 11.
• Keith James George, of 511 Bunker Hill, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
George is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance after previously being convicted of a felony offense and receiving a stolen handgun on March 9, 2022.
• Isiah Denell Mathers was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine and one count of escape, third-degree felonies, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.
Mathers is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing between five and 10 grams of cocaine, possessing between five and 10 grams of cocaine, and break or attempt to break from detention on March 7.
In another case, Mathers was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felonies.
Mathers is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing between five and 10 grams of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing between five and 10 grams of a fentanyl-related compound on Nov. 4, 2021.
In another case, Mathers was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Mathers is accused of causing or attempting to cause serious physical harm to a person with a bottle on April 12, 2022.
• Benjamin F. Blankenship, of 333 South Market Street, Apartment 10, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Blankenship is accused of possessing methamphetamine on Oct. 3, 2021.
In another case, Blankenship was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Blankenship is accused of possessing methamphetamine on March 28, 2022.
In another case, Blankenship was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
Blankenship is accused of stealing a credit card between June 24 and 29, 2019.
