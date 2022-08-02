EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Jeffrey Scott White, of 2229 Cardinal Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count oftrespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.
White is accused of trespassing in a habitation when anyone was present or likely to be present and recklessly violating the terms of a protection order on April 27.
• Matthew Davis Hardin, of 5251 East Maple Avenue, Geneva, was indicted on one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Hardin is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure in order to commit theft, and stealing necklaces, cash, electronics and documents, and damaging property on June 5, 2016.
• Charles Joseph O’Mera, of 4725 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.
O’Mera is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance while drug dependent, in danger of drug dependence, or a chronic alcoholic, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a way that it would be accessible to the driver, and carrying a firearm while under the influence of drugs and or alcohol on April 14.
• Daylevaunte Aaron Wofford, of 5105 Chestnut Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Wofford is accused of possessing .1 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 6, 2021.
• John Michael Harding Cagas Evans, of 412 West 41st Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Evans is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on April 15 after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
• Benjamin Michael Fetters, of 4628 North Ridge Road West, Lot 54, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony.
Fetters is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance after previously being convicted of a felony, and possessing a shotgun with a 13-inch barrel on May 21, 2021.
• Albert Joseph Bruce, of 99 Woodlawn Avenue, Apartment B, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bruce is accused of possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 26, 2021.
In another case, Bruce was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bruce is accused of possessing 1.44 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 6, 2021.
• Jeffrey Harlan Sprinkle, of 6203 Route 7, Andover, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of vandalism and one count of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies.
Sprinkle is accused of stealing a vehicle, damaging property and trespassing with the purpose to commit theft on May 11.
• Jack Wesley Patton, of 2014 East 31st Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a first-degree felony.
Patton is accused of failing to notify the Sheriff’s Office of a change of address as required on May 6.
• Jessica Ann Barnes, of 4628 North Ridge Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony.
Barnes is accused of possessing a shotgun with a 13-inch barrel on May 21, 2021.
