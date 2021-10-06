• Leonard John Hoffstetter, of 325 West 48th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Hoffstetter is accused of causing and attempting to cause physical harm to a household member on Aug. 8, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Shane Mathew Klein, of 679 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated possssion of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Klein is accused of possessing .32 grams of methamphetamine in Saybrook Township on Aug. 5.
• Frank Roosevelt Crayton, of 1520 East 46th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one third-degree felony and one fifth-degree felony.
Crayton is accused of possessing 13.6887 grams of methylenedioxy PV8 and .5156 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 7, 2020.
• Avery Stewart Ellis III, 5429 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies and one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Ellis is accused of possessing possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, possessing 11.97 grams of methamphetamine and less than 200 grams of marihuana on Nov. 4 and 5 in Ashtabula County.
