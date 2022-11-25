EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Jeremy Lesko, of 1554 Black Sea Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Lesko is accused of causing serious physical harm to a family or household member on Sept. 7.
• Raul Trejo, of 5927 Jefferson Avenue, Apartment 1, Ashtabula, was indicted on three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, second-degree felonies.
Trejo is accused of causing physical harm to three people with a rifle and firing a gun into a habitation in Ashtabula on Aug. 25.
In another case, Trejo was indicted on one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
Trejo is accused of firing a gun into an occupied structure in Ashtabula on Aug. 24.
• Michael Joseph Cunningham, of 8118 Old Salt Road, Williamsfield, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Cunningham is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person on Aug. 20.
In another case, Cunningham was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Cunningham is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person on July 10.
• Steven Harold Coy III, of 509 Chestnut Street, Lot 10, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Coy is accused of fleeing from a police officer after receiving a signal to stop and possessing a hypodermic or syringe on Oct. 13.
• Richard Mark Koenig, of 8057 Hackney Court, Apartment B, Mentor, was indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felony.
Koenig is accused of having sexual contact with a minor on July 1.
• Joshua J Eubank, of 103 West 44th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Eubank is accused of selling or offering to sell 12 grams of methamphetamine and possessing scales and baggies on Sept. 28, 2021.
• James Samuel Cunningham, of 2558 Route 322, Orwell, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
Cunningham is accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure and stealing $15,000 in cash.
• Misty Dawn Wissmar, of 169 Burrows Street, Geneva, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Wissmar is accused of altering, destroying, concealing or removing any record, document or thing to impair its value or availability as evidence on Jan. 30.
• Tyrone A Harvey was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Harvey is accused of fleeing from a police officer after being ordered to stop, altering, destroying, concealing or removing any record, document or thing to impair its value or availability as evidence, possessing 8.54 grams of methamphetamine, and possessing .15 grams of cocaine on Jan. 30.
• David Patrick Hayes, of 249 Gates Street, Andover, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Hayes is accused of receiving a stolen ATV on June 11.
• Paul D Brunelle-Apley, of 310 West 54th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault and one count of petty theft, first-degree misdemeanors.
Brunelle-Apley is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure to commit a criminal offense, causing serious physical harm to a person with a deadly weapon, causing or attempting to cause physical harm to another person and stealing car keys on Aug. 21.
