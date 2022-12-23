• Staci Lynn Johnson, of 2806 Humphrey Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Johnson is accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit a theft offense, possessing criminal tools, and possessing 3.12 grams of methamphetamine on May 3.
• Stephen P. Spencer Jr., of 5618 Dunbar Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Spencer is accused of possessing a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing .17 grams of buprenorphine on May 23, 2020.
• Matthew R Lower, of 9 Biscoff Avenue, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property and one count of vandalism, a third-degree felony.
Lower is accused of receiving stolen property and causing harm to another person or entity’s property between Jan. 1 and June 15.
• Waylande Juan Sanchez, of 6046 North Ridge Road West, Geneva, was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Sanchez is accused of stealing $1,132.45 in Pokemon cards on April 26.
• Joseph L Phillips, of 6000 Lake Road West, Apartment 212, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
Phillips is accused of shooting a dog on July 14.
• Johnny Ray Spencer, of 565 West Beech Street, D5, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Spencer is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 25, after previously being convicted of two counts of domestic violence.
• Robert L Shelter, of 4436 Creek Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, one count of vandalism and one count of obstructing official business, fifth-degree felonies, one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and one count count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Shelter is accused of transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a way that it is accessible to the driver, causing serious physical harm to a CPD cruiser, preventing, obstructing or delaying the performance of an authorized act of a public official, causing a family member to believe he would cause them imminent physical harm, and interfering with his lawful arrest on Sept. 6.
• Sean Walter Roth, of 518 Liberty Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, one count of using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Roth is accused of causing serious physical harm to governmental property, carrying or using a firearm while under the influence, and causing a family or household member to believe he would cause them imminent physical harm on Sept. 9.
• Lorenzo D Jackson, of 5717 Woodman Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Jackson is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 4.
• Travis Elijah McConkey, of 2025 East 39th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, and one count of using weapons while intoxicated and one count of aggravated menacing, first-degree misdemeanors.
McConkey is accused of discharging a firearm upon or over a public road or highway, carrying or using a firearm while under the influence, and causing a person to believe he would cause them or their property serious physical harm on Aug. 28.
• Gabriel Jason Kirk, of 444 West Main Road, Apartment 103, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Kirk is accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them and refusing to submit to the tests on Sept. 19, after previously being convicted of five OVI offenses, and driving while under a suspended license.
