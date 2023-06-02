EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Andrew Joseph Kaschalk, of 3583 Austin Road, Lot 84, Geneva, was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, two counts of importuning, fifth-degree felonies, and two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies.
Kaschalk is accused of having sex with a minor, soliciting a minor to engage in sexual activity, and creating, directing, producing or transferring material showing a minor in a state of nudity between October 1, 2021 and July 5, 2022.
• Stephen John White, of 2600 South Ridge Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
White is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor between May 1 and July 2022.
• Paul Alvin Kaufman, of 3053 Blair Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on three counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies.
Kaufman is accused of having sexual contact with a person when he compelled the person to submit by force or the threat of force between Dec. 1, 2022 and Jan. 16, 2023.
• Bryan Dale Fee, of 2272 Sodam Road, Orwell, was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
Fee is accused of improperly touching a minor between Jan. 1 and July 21, 2021.
• Clayton J. Dodge, of 5224 Stark Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of tampering with records, a third-degree felony, and one count of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.
Dodge is accused of falsifying an Ohio Driver’s License and records kept by a local state or federal agency and using, possessing or obtaining personal identifying information of another person on June 30, 2021.
• Mastafa Siler, of 581 Williams Street, Painesville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Siler is accused of possessing methamphetamine on May 3, 2022.
• Heidi M. Dalheim, of 839 Robbins Avenue, Niles, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies.
Dalheim is accused of altering, destroying or concealing a record, document or thing to impede an investigation, and possessing methamphetamine and a fentanyl-related compound on Jan. 4, 2022.
• Dylan Wayne Hanek, of 185 East Main Street, Number 200, Orwell, was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Hanek is accused of transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a way that the firearm is accessible to the driver or passenger on May 29, 2021.
• Richard A. Prinkey, of 2870 Netcher Road, Jefferson, was indicted on a superseding indictment on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Prinkey is accused of possessing 9.38 grams of methamphetamine, an undisclosed amount of buprenorphine, and drug paraphernalia on Dec. 2, 2020.
• Damein Dalevon Johnson, of 481 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, one count of driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of disobeying traffic control devices, a minor misdemeanor.
Johnson is accused of fleeing from police after being ordered to stop, driving a motor vehicle while his license was suspended, and failing to stop for stop signs on Jan. 7.
• Patrick Kilpatrick, of 4628 North Ridge Road West, Lot 51, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Kilpatrick is accused of assaulting a first responder, causing serious physical harm to an OHP cruiser, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting arrest on Jan. 22.
• Dustin Cameron Whitlock, 3235 Chapel Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.
Whitlock is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses and interrupting or impairing a telephone being used for emergency communications on Feb. 1.
• Steven Honeycutt, of 324 North Pine Street, Covington, Virginia, was indicted on three counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Honeycutt is accused of raping a minor younger than 10 years old between June 1, 2022 and Dec. 19, 2022.
• Barton James Cumberland, of 808 Norman Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Barton is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to two people with a handgun and causing a person to believe he would cause them serious physical harm on Feb. 21, 2023.
• Donald D Mims was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies.
Mims is accused of conveying or attempting to convey a drug of abuse into a restricted facility and preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing methamphetamine on Nov. 19, 2022.
• Christopher J. Wiggins, of 710 Buffalo Street, Conneaut, was indicted in a superseding indictment of one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies.
Wiggins is accused of fleeing from police after being ordered to stop, altering, destroying, concealing or removing evidence, and possessing methamphetamine on Nov. 15, 2022.
• Donna Scheanon, of 3925 North Ridge Road East, Apartment 20, Ashtabula, was indicted on three counts of patient abuse, fourth-degree felonies.
Scheanon is accused of abusing three patients at a care facility between Jan. 20 and 23.
• Samantha Renninger, of 313 Prospect Street, Conneautville, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated menacing and one count of domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanors,
Renninger is accused of creating a substantial risk of harm to multiple people by means of fire or explosion, causing a person to believe she would cause him serious physical harm, and causing or attempting to cause harm to family or household members on Jan. 28.
• Christian Moore, of 434 West Main Road, Apartment 301, Conneaut, was indicted on three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Moore is accused of creating material showing a minor engaging in sexual activity between May 14 and 19, 2022, and altering, destroying, concealing or removing evidence on Dec. 20, 2022.
• Jessical Lynn Schoenbeck, of 3734 South Ridge Road, Kingsville, was indicted on three counts of assault, fourth-degree felonies.
Schoenbeck is accused of assaulting three first responders on Jan. 28.
• Zachary Alex Simon, of 639 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony.
Simon is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing between one and fife kilograms of of marijuana on Jan. 14.
• Robert Michael Passafiume, of 3600 South County Line Road, Geneva, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Passafiume is accused of stealing a truck between July 22 and Aug. 3, 2022, and possessing heroin in Geneva on Aug. 3.
• Joseph Reho, of 62 Janate Avenue, Orwell, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Reho is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 10, 2023.
