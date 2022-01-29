EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Aaron C Drederick, of 444 Traxler Road, Dorset, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidcne, a third-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Fredrick is accused of tampering with evidence, and possessing methamphetamine and buprenorphen in Pierpont on Jan. 8.
• Dillon James Riddle, of 5841 State Route 193, Kingsville, was indicted on one count of escape, a second-degree felony, one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a third-degree felony, and one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Riddle is accused of breaking or attempting to break detention or failing to return to detention, possessing a deadly weapon while under detention, and causing serious physical harm to government owned property on Dec. 23, 2021.
• Paul Russell Phillipp, of 1706 Blue Jay Circle, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of escape, a third-degree felony, and one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Phillip is accused of breaking or attempting to break detention or failing to return to detention and damaging government owned property on Dec. 23, 2021.
• Ronald L. Luce Jr., 267 High Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Luce is accused of conveying or attempting to convey drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility and possessing .2 grams of fentanyl in Conneaut on May 7, 2021.
Christopher Ray Boone, 5399 Monroe Center Road, Conneaut, was indicted on four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth-degree felonies.
Boone is accused of having unlawful sexual contact with a minor between Aug. 1 and Oct. 1, 2021.
• Billy Dayshaun Ward, of 1433 East 4th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of improperly furnishing firearms to a minor, a fifth-degree felony.
Ward is accused of selling a handgun to a person under the age of 21 on Oct. 19.
• Antuan Strickland pleaded no contest to operating without reasonable control and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Tyler M Sweeney pleaded guilty to one count of drug paraphernalia offenses and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs.
• Miguel Alicia pleaded guilty to one count of assault and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Allan C Rose pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Daniel T Novak pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and was fined $25 plus court costs.
• Mary K Okorn Jimenez pleaded guilty to two counts of no driver’s license and was fined $350 plus court costs.
• Paige Marsch pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Tarah J Heffernan was found guilty of two counts of dog at large and was fined $225 plus court costs.
• Nikki Joseph Deangelo pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $250 plus court costs.
• Alyssa Perry pleaded guilty to aggravated disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 29 of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs. Perry was given credit for one day in jail.
• Tyler Brenkus pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was fined $750 plus court costs.
• Christopher C Irwin pleaded guilty to driving without reasonable control and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Diana M Reynolds pleaded guilty to criminal trespass.
• Kari R Hall pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and $50 plus court costs.
• Hannah M Carlson pleaded guilty to speed limits and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Odyssey N Grega pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license and fined $100 plus court costs.
• Luis Rivera pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 of which were suspended, and fined $525 plus court costs.
• Regina A Hunt pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Trevor Anthony Lawrence Schmidt pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 of which were suspended, and was fined $100 plus court costs. Schmidt was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Trevor L Schmidt pleaded guilty to possessing a drug abuse instrument and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 160 of which were suspended, and was fined $100 plus court costs. Schmidt was given credit for 15 days in jail.
