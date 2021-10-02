• Kerry Lee Hall, of 701 Ohio Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
Hall is accused of stealing merchandise and gift cards from a business in Ashtabula County between November 2020 and January 2021.
• Jennifer Tackett, of 284 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of failure to stop after an accident, a fifth-degree felony.
Tackett is accused of failing to immediately stop her vehicle and remain at the scene of an accident that resulted in serious physical harm to a person on July 19.
• Michael Anibal Ramirez-Cuevas, of 5755 Woodman Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Ramirez-Cuevas is accused of causing the death of a person while committing felonious assault on Aug. 5 or 6.
• Tracey L Ladany, of 3402 Townline Road, Madison, was indicted on two counts of assault, one fourth-degree felony and one first-degree misdemeanor.
Ladany is accused of causing physical harm to two people on July 30 or 31.
• Wayne Everett Proffitt, Jr., of 2303 State Line Road, Pierpont, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Proffitt is accused of knowingly causing or attempting to cause serious physical harm to another person on July 14.
• Linda Leigh Tingley, of 2104 East Prospect Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a first-degree felony and two counts of assault, fourth-degree felonies.
Tingley is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm or serious physical harm to two people on Aug. 20.
• Brennan Scott Dickson, of 2413 East Union Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Dickson is accused of impairing the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency and causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on Aug. 12.
• Emmanuel A. Lucas and Shane Michael Welton were indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
The pair are accused of causing serious physical harm to another person on July 22, 2018.
